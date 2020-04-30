Advanced search

Wisbech Town Cricket Club launch Away Day Challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 May 2020

James Williams after his run for Wisbech Town Cricket Club's Away Day Challenge

James Williams after his run for Wisbech Town Cricket Club's Away Day Challenge

Archant

Wisbech Town Cricket Club have launched a fundraising campaign called the WTCC Away Day Challenge.

With cricket suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club have totalled up all the miles their four Saturday teams would travel to get to their away games this summer, which amounts to a whopping 1,147.

And they are asking members to join forces to cover that distance in various different ways and raise money while doing it.

Those taking part must stick to government guidelines with regards to social distancing but can walk, run, cycle or even swim a chosen distance and the club are looking to raise funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Covid-19 Support Fund.

A Just Giving page has been set up for donations and members have made a decent start since the weekend, with the first two days seeing almost 200 miles covered.

Ken Smart was praised for walking a total of 14.57 miles on his own and, after four days the total had reached 342 miles.

You may also want to watch:

A club statement said: “That’s an incredible start from our WTC&HC Community.

“We want to keep the good work going and getting as many of you as possible involved, players, junior players, hockey players, supporters, volunteers.

“We want your miles and we want to raise as much money as we can for such a great cause.

“Plus as soon as we hit £500 Brodie Ellis will shave his head live on Facebook! If that’s not an incentive I don’t know what else is. Keep donating. Look forward to seeing a lot more miles clocked up!”

The club also held their first virtual Happy Hour event of the season on Saturday, when teams should have been playing their first league matches.

Originally meant to take place between 8-9pm on Zoom, it proved a roaring success, with a club spokesperson saying: “It was a typical club night with everyone, amazing fun!

“Safe to say it didn’t last for an hour and we eventually closed the doors around 1am. Great fun guys, same time next week.”

*To make a donation to Wisbech Town CC’s #AwayDayChallenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wtcc-away-day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Town Cricket Club launch Away Day Challenge

James Williams after his run for Wisbech Town Cricket Club's Away Day Challenge

Fen residents come together to provide food supplies amid lockdown

Food such as potatoes and sausages were delivered to residents in Manea during the lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/MARIA BARBER

Police dismantle £1.2 million in drug factories and issue £16,000 worth of fines in ‘busy year’

Rural police officers in Cambridgeshire have dismantled �1.2 million in drug factories and issued more than �16,000 worth of fines in just one year. Picture: Archant/Archive

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Ely City Council pulls the plug on Christmas lights switch on

This year's Christmas lights switch on in Ely has been cancelled because of coronavirus social distancing fears

Touching tributes to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted
Drive 24