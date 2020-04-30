Wisbech Town Cricket Club launch Away Day Challenge

Wisbech Town Cricket Club have launched a fundraising campaign called the WTCC Away Day Challenge.

With cricket suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club have totalled up all the miles their four Saturday teams would travel to get to their away games this summer, which amounts to a whopping 1,147.

And they are asking members to join forces to cover that distance in various different ways and raise money while doing it.

Those taking part must stick to government guidelines with regards to social distancing but can walk, run, cycle or even swim a chosen distance and the club are looking to raise funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Covid-19 Support Fund.

A Just Giving page has been set up for donations and members have made a decent start since the weekend, with the first two days seeing almost 200 miles covered.

Ken Smart was praised for walking a total of 14.57 miles on his own and, after four days the total had reached 342 miles.

A club statement said: “That’s an incredible start from our WTC&HC Community.

“We want to keep the good work going and getting as many of you as possible involved, players, junior players, hockey players, supporters, volunteers.

“We want your miles and we want to raise as much money as we can for such a great cause.

“Plus as soon as we hit £500 Brodie Ellis will shave his head live on Facebook! If that’s not an incentive I don’t know what else is. Keep donating. Look forward to seeing a lot more miles clocked up!”

The club also held their first virtual Happy Hour event of the season on Saturday, when teams should have been playing their first league matches.

Originally meant to take place between 8-9pm on Zoom, it proved a roaring success, with a club spokesperson saying: “It was a typical club night with everyone, amazing fun!

“Safe to say it didn’t last for an hour and we eventually closed the doors around 1am. Great fun guys, same time next week.”

*To make a donation to Wisbech Town CC’s #AwayDayChallenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wtcc-away-day.