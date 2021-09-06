Fenmen boss laments 'embarrassing' display after FA Cup upset
Brett Whaley labelled Wisbech Town’s shock exit from the FA Cup as “an embarrassing performance” after a frustrating afternoon in Bedfordshire.
The Fenmen boss was disappointed with his side’s display as they lost 1-0 to step five Baldock Town on Sunday, September 5.
Wisbech were frustrated for large parts of the first round qualifying tie at New Lamb Meadow, but were unable to recover a one-goal deficit against a team winless in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.
“It was an embarrassing performance,” Whaley admitted.
“We’ve spoke over the last few weeks about showing more fight and determination, and every time we get a good result, we turn in a performance like that.
“It’s not acceptable for this level.”
Ashley Hay’s first half strike proved the difference in the September sunshine, the first competitive game Wisbech played on a Sunday in nearly 16 years.
The visitors did improve after the break, and amid several attacks, Danny Draper perhaps went closest for Wisbech when his header bounced inches wide late on.
“I’m not going to knock Baldock; they wanted it more than us,” said Whaley.
“We can’t accept that that’s the standard. If I was a Wisbech supporter and came to Baldock, I’d be embarrassed.
“We showed no quality at all and you aren’t going to win football matches if you don’t show that.”
A place in the second round qualifying stage of the FA Cup goes on for Wisbech, who last reached that round in 2006.
Several key players were absent from the tie, too.
Defenders Ben Richards and Aaron Hart are self-isolating, midfielders Sam Murphy and Jack Keeble are injured while Luke Pearson and Liam Adams were also unavailable.
The game was a far cry from the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands win over Yaxley on August 30, and Whaley is once again calling on his players to prove their worth.
“Every week, we’re trying to sign players the day before a game, so how can you plan if you’re doing that every week?” he said.
“As a management team, we’re giving it everything to try and give the players what they need, but it comes down to the individual and their mentality.
“We’ve got some very difficult decisions to make and we can’t keep having one good day, one bad day because we’ll end up where we are now.”
Wisbech visit Cambridge City at Histon’s Bridge Road in the league on Wednesday, 7.45pm, before facing Shepshed Dynamo at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.
Wisbech Town: Charlie Congreve; Andre Williams, Liam Marshall (C), Adam Jackson (sub Josh Lewis, 56’), Jon Fairweather, Tom Mcleish, Layton Maddison (sub Eoin McQuaid, 37’), Danny Draper, Avelino Vieira, Toby Allen (sub Dylan Edge, 63’), Cameron Gow.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - Fairweather (foul), McQuaid (foul).
Referee: Mr Thomas Burns.
Attendance: 205.