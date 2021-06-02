Published: 5:19 PM June 2, 2021

Liam Adams scored twice for Wisbech Town in their final end-of-season friendly at home to Huntingdon Town. - Credit: Ian Carter

Despite just one defeat in seven end-of-season friendlies, Wisbech Town still have plenty to do ahead of the new non-league season.

That’s the view of boss Brett Whaley whose side wrapped up an impressive post-lockdown schedule with a 4-1 victory over step six outfit Huntingdon Town on Saturday.

“We feel like we’ve seen something positive over the seven games, but we haven’t put in a complete performance,” Whaley said.

“That shows me and Lenny (Chris Lenton, assistant) there is a lot of work to do.

“In patches we look a decent side, but there are patches where I thought they played better football than us and that shouldn’t happen.”

A healthy number of supporters greeted Wisbech at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, where a Liam Adams brace as well as strikes from Eoin McQuaid and Dan Dougill confirmed the win, after two goals in two first half minutes.

The bank holiday fixture also gave a chance for some of Town’s new signings to shine, including ex-March Town striker Toby Allen and defender Ben Richards.

“Any new signings we make could potentially have had nine months without football, so I think these next three-and-a-half weeks are really important and we need to be ready,” Whaley said.

“We feel like we know the squad now, we know the holes we’ve got, we know what we need to add if we can, but we feel we’re in a stronger position.”

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley believes there is still more work to do to ensure his side can compete once again at step four next season. - Credit: Wisbech Town FC TV

Whaley said his squad will undertake a fitness programme before returning for pre-season training in around three weeks.

Wisbech also have eight planned pre-season friendlies to look forward to, with the likes of striker Avelino Vieira and club captain Liam Marshall due to return from injury.

There is a different aura around the club since lockdown eased, but like with squad places, Whaley is not getting complacent.

“We’re starting afresh; nobody’s got a head-start because we didn’t do well enough last year,” he said.

“We’re not going to be a side that’s going to win every week, so if you’re on the bench, you need to think ‘I’m going to get my opportunity and when I get it, I’ll take it’.

“I think the boys that have come in and used to winning don’t think that way (dropping heads) as they’re used to carrying on and winning the games, so that has made a difference to us.”