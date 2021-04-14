Published: 2:25 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM April 14, 2021

Brett Whaley hopes the relationship between players and supporters at Wisbech Town can prove pivotal in his side's chances of success next season. - Credit: Ian Carter

Brett Whaley believes a stronger relationship between players and supporters at Wisbech Town could lead to a better chance of success next season.

The Fenmen boss said that despite fans showing their support last term, he was aware that they did not know everyone who was playing in Town colours.

“One of the things I was aware of when I came back was the team sheet would go out and supporters wouldn’t know who all the players were,” Whaley admitted.

“If a club is going to be successful, it has to work together.”

Whaley praised supporters for their efforts during a difficult 2020-21 season for Wisbech in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

This, he said, helped encourage Town in tricky situations and hopes the bond between them and players can improve with a more consistent squad.

“Wisbech has always been a club where supporters have got behind them,” Whaley said.

“If the supporters don’t know them or don’t have the opportunity to speak to them, they judge them on individual performances and sometimes get the wrong end of the stick.

“It’s not just the fact someone lives near Wisbech, the supporters are going to like you. They have to play as well, so the boys coming to us have to do well for us.”

Speaking to Fenmen Radio last week, Whaley said goalkeeper James Goff has left the club and defender Beckham Kennelly has moved to Kent for work.

However, the likes of Jack Keeble and Avelino Vieira have returned from injury as more recent signings Rodrigo Silva, Kyle Davison-Gordon, Ben Richards and Aaron Hart are among those training.

Felt great to be back playing football tonight. Thanks to @PinchbeckUnited and @LewisThorogood for hosting us. Good luck to them for the remainder of this season. — Brett Whaley (@brettw123) April 13, 2021

With plans for a new step four division running from the likes of Cambridge up to Sheffield, Whaley thinks this can help strengthen his side.

“For all the positions and players we’re looking to bring in, we want them to be young, local lads,” he said.

“I think we’ll be more competitive for players we want, but it’s not like we want to rip it up.

“We felt we were improving last year, so it’s trying to continue that progress and looking at the areas we weren’t great in and trying to add in those areas.

“Pre-season can be difficult when you rock up and nobody knows each other. We don’t want to be in that situation this year.”

Wisbech also began their run of pre-season friendlies between April and May with a 2-0 victory over Pinchbeck United on Tuesday night.

Town are due to play Godmanchester Rovers on April 17 behind closed doors, before a trip to Thetford Town on April 24 with games against Deeping Rangers, King’s Lynn Town Reserves and Boston United Under 23s in the pipeline.