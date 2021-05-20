News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenmen boss calls for support as 'stronger league' lies in wait

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:45 AM May 20, 2021   
Liam Adams Wisbech Town vs Soham

Liam Adams (left) scored twice for Wisbech Town in their 7-3 friendly win at Boston United under 19s. - Credit: Ian Carter

Brett Whaley is hoping more Wisbech Town supporters will get behind his team during what he believes will be a “stronger league” next season. 

The Fenmen won 7-3 at Boston United under 19s in a friendly after it was confirmed they will play in the newly-formed Northern Premier League Division One Midlands for the 2021-22 campaign. 

The new division will include the likes of Soham Town Rangers, Stamford and Histon, and will relieve the amount of travelling to away games for Wisbech, compared to previous seasons. 

“I think there will be more football played but the quality of the league is going to be stronger,” Whaley told Fenmen Radio. 

“I think the travelling is reduced, which from a club point of view, that helps and hopefully, we’re in a position where supporters can come and watch a lot of away games. 

You may also want to watch:

“We know it’s going to be tough, but I’m hoping we can get our supporters back and we can feel more as a club, which is what we’ve always wanted.” 

Liam Adams scored twice as Kyle Davison-Gordon, Toby Allen, Jack Keeble, Eoin McQuaid and Sam Murphy were also on target against Boston.

Wisbech visit Fakenham Town, who were promoted to step five in the FA’s non-league restructuring, this Saturday.

Non-League Football
Wisbech News

