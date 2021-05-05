Published: 2:50 PM May 5, 2021

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley is confident his side's fortunes can be lifted next season if he is able to keep his new-look squad together. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wisbech Town made it three wins in as many games, and if the same players stay at the club come August, their boss believes fortunes will turn in their favour.

The Fenmen maintained their perfect end-of-season friendly record with a 4-0 victory over King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Friday, following wins at Pinchbeck United and Thetford Town.

Wisbech have welcomed some new additions, including March Town quintet Charlie Congreve, Danny Emmington, Tom Mcleish, Eoin McQuaid and Toby Allen, who have reunited with ex-Hares boss Brett Whaley since the 2020-21 season was curtailed.

“We wanted to play Lynn as we knew, as a young side, they have a lot of pace up top and with quality in midfield, they would test us differently to what we’ve had so far,” Whaley told Fenmen Radio.

“We didn’t start particularly well in either half; we had good spells midway through, but it’s long periods of times where the boys are playing together.

“It is a new squad, a new way of playing and we’re starting to see some things.”

Liam Adams, Ben Richards, Aaron Hart and Dylan Edge were on target at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium for Wisbech, who next travel to Biggleswade Town on Saturday behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Whaley said he hopes those playing now will remain at the club come July when the Fenmen’s pre-season campaign ahead of the 2021-22 season, due to start on August 14.

“There’s a change of leagues hopefully, but I’d say arguably the leagues are now stronger,” he said.

“I’m hoping everybody involved now will be involved come July and through the season, so every minute we have together through training and games is helping us improve.

“We look better playing the way we are and the boys that have come in have added to us.

“The boys will have June to get themselves fit, but we will be fitter and more together than we were last year and, right now, we will be better than we were last year.”

*Wisbech Town FC will have an under 18s side playing in next season’s Peterborough and District Youth League and all fixtures will be played on Sundays.

If you’re 16 or 17 years of age and want to play for the club, contact Jonny Pearce on 07871 767341 or club chairman Paul Brenchley on chairman@wisbechtownfc.co.uk.

Open training sessions will be held at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Tuesday nights alongside first-team training and will continue throughout May.

The first training session will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 7pm.