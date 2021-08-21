Wisbech Town cruise to first win after dominant FA Cup outing
- Credit: Daniel Mason
A revitalised Wisbech Town are hoping they can use a dominant display in the cup to their advantage in games to come.
Fenmen boss Brett Whaley felt relieved with his side after they eased to a 2-0 FA Cup preliminary round win over step five Whitton United at Fountain Fresh Park today on Saturday (August 21).
“Relief is exactly what we feel,” Whaley said.
“Those niggling doubts that started to creep in, hopefully we can put them to bed and move forward.”
Wisbech, who had substitute Oli Williams sent off late on, took the lead on 12 minutes thanks to Toby Allen’s volley, before Danny Draper sealed the win three minutes into the second half.
It is Wisbech’s first triumph of the season, which came against a team who held an unbeaten start so far.
Previously unavailable players such as defender Jon Fairweather and Ben Richards returned, which helped keep Town’s first clean sheet of the campaign.
“It was the first time an opposition has started slow against us and I felt that allowed us to get into the game,” said Whaley.
“Looking round the dressing room, it felt like there was some normality and I think that gave us confidence.
“We sat off at the end of the first half, but after half time, we started brightly again and got the second goal, which was key.”
Captain Liam Marshall, midfielder Liam Adams and Jack Keeble were missing from the cup win, although Marshall and Adams should be back next week.
Whaley has also utilised his links with Peterborough Sports with loan signings, including Cameron Gow who came on as a substitute versus Whitton.
Wisbech host Histon in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on August 24 (7.45pm), a game Whaley hopes can be a springboard for a turn in fortunes.
“Winning one game isn’t enough,” he said.
“There were times I thought while we were 2-0 up, better execution of the lads from Whitton and they would have got in, and at step four, they will do that.
“Now we’ve got a win, we don’t want to make wholesale changes; we want to build momentum and continuity.
“It’s great to be through in the cup, but you want points in the league and that is already starting to take shape.”
The Fenmen then go to Chasetown in the league next Saturday.
In other games, FC Parson Drove drew 2-2 at home to Debenham LC in Eastern Counties League First Division North.
Whittlesey Athletic earned a point at Framlingham Town in the same division, while Wisbech St Mary were beaten 4-1 at Harleston Town.
Wisbech Town: Charlie Congreve; Aaron Hart, Tom Mcleish, Layton Maddison, Jon Fairweather (C), Ben Richards, Danny Draper, Sam Murphy, Dylan Edge (sub Avelino Vieira, 61), Eoin McQuaid (sub Oli Williams, 86’), Toby Allen (sub Cameron Gow, 73’).
Unused subs: Pearson, A.Williams.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - Edge (dissent).
Sent off: Wisbech Town - O.Williams (foul).
Referee: Mr Mark Simmons.
Attendance: 147.