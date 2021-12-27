Derby day delight gives new Wisbech Town era the perfect start
Wisbech Town began life without boss Brett Whaley with a convincing derby day display as they put their Cambridgeshire rivals to the sword.
A bumper crowd saw the Fenmen beat Soham Town Rangers 3-0 at Fountain Fresh Park today (Monday) to earn only a fourth Northern Premier League Division One Midlands win this season.
That game was the first under interim manager Chris Lenton and assistant Arran Duke after Whaley left Wisbech for Spalding United last week.
“We’ve seen Soham a few times and had one or two decent results, so we knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Lenton.
“We asked the guys to give everything they had. I never questioned their efforts, but I think there was quality there as well.”
Dean Grogan, who signed on an emergency loan from Lakenheath, headed Wisbech in front on 37 minutes.
A brace from ex-Soham forward Sam Bennett then sealed the victory in the second half, as the hosts recorded a fifth league clean sheet so far this campaign.
“Having been in this position when I was playing, manager goes and an interim whose part of the team comes in, I think you get that siege mentality,” Lenton said.
“It’s the first clean sheet we’ve had for a while and we defended well.
“We’ve had some hammerings away from home and it seems now that they’re (the players) are taking on what we’re trying to get across.”
Midfielder Joe Gascoigne shone, as did Dylan Edge who was denied by impressive goalkeeper Finley Iron for Soham.
Lenton said there is still much to work on as he and Duke prepare for their battle with Yaxley on New Year’s Day, 3pm, who have won their last four games.
“We want to build on the result; there were some positives, still bits to work on and we felt we wanted to keep the group together,” added Lenton.
“I played many years for them and know a lot of the guys there, so we know their strengths.
“We’ll try and set up to be organised and like all teams, they have one or two weaknesses which we’ll try to exploit.”
*Wisbech St Mary are due to visit Huntingdon Town in the Eastern Counties League First Division North on January 3, 3pm.
The Thurlow Nunn League will make a decision on whether fixtures on January 3 will still go ahead amid fears over the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Liam Marshall (C), Dean Grogan, Jack Keeble, Sam Murphy, Joe Gascoigne (sub Layton Maddison, 55'), Danny Draper, Dylan Edge (sub Toby Allen, 66'), Sam Bennett, Brody Warren (sub Theo Lukyamuzi, 84').
Unused subs: Tom Mcleish, Dylan Taylor.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - Gascoigne, Marshall.
Man of the match: Sam Bennett.
Referee: Mr Thomas Harvey.
Attendance: 301.