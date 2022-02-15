New Wisbech Town boss Allan Ross will hope to keep the Fenmen at step four as they look to avoid relegation. - Credit: Erin Larham

Wisbech Town’s new manager hopes to achieve what he described as “mission possible” in the Fenmen’s bid to beat the drop.

Allan Ross has today (Tuesday) been appointed as the first team’s new boss, taking over from interim manager Mark Thompson who took charge of Wisbech's league defeat at Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

Ross told the club website: “It is a privilege to be the manager of Wisbech Town FC.

“I believe my passion for bringing out the best in footballers is exactly what the current squad needs.

“This is definitely ‘mission possible’; the next ten games are bigger than cup finals.”

The 39-year-old added: “This is more than ‘put your body on the line’ time; this is ‘survival mode, give it your all till your last breath’ time."

The club would like to place on record its appreciation to @BourneTownFC chairman @ChrisCGood for his help in bringing @B_R_O_1 to the #Fenmen. Good luck to the Wakes for the rest of the season. — Wisbech Town FC (@wisbechtownfc) February 15, 2022

The former Horncastle Town joint-boss led previous club Bourne Town, of United Counties League Division One, on a six-game unbeaten run.

He was guided Pinchbeck United to back-to-back promotions and managed Sleaford Town of the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Paul Brenchley, chairman of Wisbech Town, said: “It’s great to have Allan on board.

“I’d like to thank Bourne Town chairman Chris Good for being so understanding.

“Allan leaves with his best wishes and the hope that he can carry on his excellent work at Wisbech.”

Ross, also a property consultant, is expected to take charge until the end of the season, starting with Wisbech’s Northern Premier League Division One Midlands game at Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday, 3pm.

Wisbech sit 10 points off automatic safety and one point from the relegation play-off place.