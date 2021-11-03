Wisbech mauled at home as Wildcats deal their own thrashing
Leonard Veenendaal
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
Wisbech were put to the sword for the first time at Harecroft Road this season.
The Men in Red were beaten 31-5 by Thurston in a London 3 Eastern Counties League clash on Saturday.
Despite playing on the back foot, Wisbech showed grit against a powerful outfit, who never looked back after taking a fourth-minute lead.
Three further tries earned Thurston a 28-0 lead at half-time, before Wisbech’s efforts were rewarded after the break with a try.
But a catalogue of errors in attack and ill decision-making meant the hosts were unable to convert their chances.
Solomon Prestidge was named Wisbech Round Table man of the match.
Director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: “Thurston gave the lads a lesson in what happens when you do and not take your chances.
“We made our own problems and that’s not good enough but we have some positives to take from the result.”
Wisbech are at Thetford on Saturday, 2.30pm, looking for a first win there in over seven years.
Meanwhile, Wisbech Wildcats made up for defeat last time out with a 62-5 mauling of Boston 2nds in a friendly.
Tom Goude’s individual try paved the way for Will Boreham to score a hat-trick of tries.
Raimondas Vinksna notched a try of his own, with further tries coming from Matt Mitchell, Nathaniel Humphreys and Daniel Roberts.
Wildcats return to Eastern Counties League Division Two West action on November 13 at Sawston, 2.30pm.