Back-to-back wins for tennis hopeful as he aims for national finals

Published: 1:03 PM June 16, 2021

Seth Briggs-Williams is having a promising season at the regional tennis tournaments. - Credit: Seth Briggs-Williams

Thomas Clarkson pupil Seth Briggs-Williams is having a promising season as he aims to reach the national tennis finals in October.

The 16-year-old has had back-to-back wins at regional level tournaments and has beaten top 10 national players along the way.

He played the boys 16 and 18 singles events in Ipswich over the school half term holidays, winning the 16 championships and gaining 3rd place in the 18s.

Along the way, he beat two top 10 national players to lift the trophy.

The following week, he was on the grass courts for the first time this year in Brighton for the men’s open doubles championship and the 16s doubles championship.

With his doubles partner Christof, they reached both finals and battled their tough opponents from Kent to lift both event trophies.

Seth is a member of Wisbech Tennis Club and is back at training this week for his next tournaments which start on July 10 in Oxford.