TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club youngster Harry, 15, recognised for hard work with annual award

PUBLISHED: 15:31 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 16 March 2020

Harry Goldspink (centre) with the Peter Peukert Memorial Trophy alongside Fay Peukert (left) and club coack Gary Fitzjohn. Picture: WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

A junior player from Wisbech Tennis Club has been recognised for his hard work with an annual award.

Harry Goldspink was presented with the Peter Peukert Memorial Trophy at a club presentation on Saturday (March 14), which is awarded to the junior player who shows the most improvement and commitment over a season.

Harry, 15, has been a club member for five years and was presented with the trophy by Fay Peukert.

A Wisbech Tennis Club spokesperson said: “Harry received the award because of his dedication, reliability and commitment to the club, as he regularly volunteers with junior activities, helps at Tuesday coaching sessions and has stepped up to play in adult tournaments.”

Peter Peukert was a Wisbech Tennis Club member for many years and served on the committee in a variety of roles.

The spokesperson added: “He encouraged others to play and got his daughter, Sarah, involved in tennis, and the family have continued to support this award for which the club is very grateful.”

