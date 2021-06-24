Bright starts help Wisbech Tennis Club toast double glory
Wisbech Tennis Club toasted a double win for both their men’s and women’s sides in the North West Norfolk League.
The men’s team of Jay Cooper, Stuart Jupp, Roger Frusher and Hadleigh Osborn built on a bright start to win 6-2 at Burnham Market.
Jay and Roger teamed up to win 6-2, 7-5 against their opponents, before the pair of Stuart and Hadleigh stormed to a 6-3, 6-1 triumph.
It was the same outcome in the team’s second matches, where Jay and Roger cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win while for Stuart and Hadleigh, it was perhaps a more competitive game that they won 1-6, 4-6.
As for the ladies ‘A’ team, they overcame Dersingham 5-3 away from home in Division Two.
The pair of Wendy Cropp and Jane Page won 6-4, 6-3 in their first match, before clinching the second fixture 6-2, 6-1.
Sheila Hennessy and Jacqui West were beaten, however, with a narrow loss in a tiebreak proving key in their 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 defeat.
