Wisbech Tennis Club ladies 'A' team win both matches
PUBLISHED: 11:03 09 July 2019
Archant
The Wisbech Tennis Club ladies 'A' team won both their matches in the West Norfolk Tennis League this week.
On Wednesday the team of Jane Page, Jacqui West, Wendy Cropp and Sophie Tjurina beat Terrington 'A' at home 5-3.
And then on Friday, Anne Piccaver, Jacqui West, Janet Bouch and Lucy Prior beat Kes 'A' 6-2 at home.
Further details on the club can be found on their website www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk including details of their forthcoming summer garden party on Friday August 2 at Elgood's Brewery Gardens from 6.30pm.
Live music from duo 'In The Mood'. Tickets cost £20 including a free buffet from Elgood's and Wisbech Tennis Club.
For more information visit 07549 263767.