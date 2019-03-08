Wisbech Tennis Club ladies 'A' team win both matches

Wisbech Ladies Tennis home wins: Anne Piccaver, Jacqui West, Janet Bouch and Lucy Prior. Picture: SUSAN TOLLIDAY. Archant

The Wisbech Tennis Club ladies 'A' team won both their matches in the West Norfolk Tennis League this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday the team of Jane Page, Jacqui West, Wendy Cropp and Sophie Tjurina beat Terrington 'A' at home 5-3.

You may also want to watch:

And then on Friday, Anne Piccaver, Jacqui West, Janet Bouch and Lucy Prior beat Kes 'A' 6-2 at home.

Further details on the club can be found on their website www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk including details of their forthcoming summer garden party on Friday August 2 at Elgood's Brewery Gardens from 6.30pm.

Live music from duo 'In The Mood'. Tickets cost £20 including a free buffet from Elgood's and Wisbech Tennis Club.

For more information visit 07549 263767.