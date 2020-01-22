Advanced search

TENNIS: Rafa and Novak face off at Wisbech Tennis Club tournament

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 22 January 2020

Sue Tolliday

Players braved the cold conditions to take part in Wisbech Tennis Club’s singles tournament. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Players from Wisbech Tennis Club tackled the cold and blustery conditions at their men's tournament last week.

A tie-break singles theme over 10-minute games took place on Friday evening (January 17), where male players were split into two teams 'Rafa' and 'Novak'.

Each player faced one member from the opposing team, with excellent tennis being played.

The winners from each team were Bruno Maraschin and Duncan Partington, and the club would like to thank Wendy Cropp for organising the event.

Players enjoyed socialising and a buffet in the clubhouse after the event.

Wisbech Tennis Club are holding coaching courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, with future tournaments in the pipeline.

Adult sessions run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with both members and non-members able to join. Extra sessions such as junior club nights and bionics group sessions are also available.

For more information, visit the club website at https://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.

