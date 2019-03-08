TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club celebrate championship glory to cap off a busy week

Wisbech Tennis Club rounded off a busy week of action with league success after securing promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League. Pictured (from left): the ladies' A Team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp after their 7-1 victory over St Neots. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

It has been a busy week for Wisbech Tennis Club as several of their teams were in action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies' A Team travelled to St Neots where the team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp earned a 7-1 victory.

As for the Hunts and Peterborough mixed A Team including Gary Fitzjohn, Cropp, Ryan Daly, Genia Giles and Jacqui West were crowned champions of Division Three after securing a 6-2 victory over Longthorpe C.

The mixed A Team of Fitzjohn, West, Giles and Day also played a part in their 5-3 North West Norfolk League victory over Terrington A.

In the Hunts and Peterborough League, the men's A Team of Brett Lambert, Julian Brooks, Roger Frusher and Shyam Seshadri lost to Buckden B, while the ladies' A side drew with Hemingfords A.

There was some success for the men's A Team, however, the side of Fitzjohn, Brooks, Frusher and Andy Lister beating Castor and Ailsworth 5-3.

Junior club nights continue on Tuesdays between 4.30-5.30pm and there is still time to book onto the multi-sport summer camps

For more information, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.

You may also want to watch: