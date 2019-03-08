Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club celebrate championship glory to cap off a busy week

PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 13 August 2019

Wisbech Tennis Club rounded off a busy week of action with league success after securing promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League. Pictured (from left): the ladies' A Team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp after their 7-1 victory over St Neots. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Wisbech Tennis Club rounded off a busy week of action with league success after securing promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League. Pictured (from left): the ladies' A Team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp after their 7-1 victory over St Neots. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Archant

It has been a busy week for Wisbech Tennis Club as several of their teams were in action.

The ladies' A Team travelled to St Neots where the team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp earned a 7-1 victory.

As for the Hunts and Peterborough mixed A Team including Gary Fitzjohn, Cropp, Ryan Daly, Genia Giles and Jacqui West were crowned champions of Division Three after securing a 6-2 victory over Longthorpe C.

The mixed A Team of Fitzjohn, West, Giles and Day also played a part in their 5-3 North West Norfolk League victory over Terrington A.

In the Hunts and Peterborough League, the men's A Team of Brett Lambert, Julian Brooks, Roger Frusher and Shyam Seshadri lost to Buckden B, while the ladies' A side drew with Hemingfords A.

There was some success for the men's A Team, however, the side of Fitzjohn, Brooks, Frusher and Andy Lister beating Castor and Ailsworth 5-3.

Junior club nights continue on Tuesdays between 4.30-5.30pm and there is still time to book onto the multi-sport summer camps

For more information, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Emneth’s finest scarecrows out in full force for festival weekend

The Emneth scarecrows came out in full force this weekend dressed as a policeman, hedgehog - and even a ghostbuster. Sam McLaughlin. Picture: IAN CARTER

Violent criminals engage in 12 hour reign of terror in Wisbech, battering victim with a hammer, carjacking and brandishing imitation firearm and a knife

Stephen Colloton, 39, and Danielle Brown, 26, began their crime spree on 12 January 2019 in and around Wisbech. They have now been sentenced by the courts. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Shock as jogger finds 16-inch sword in Elm

A 16-inch sword that “would kill somebody” was discovered by a jogger in Elm. Picture: CIARAN BRENNAN

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland

Straw bale set on fire and out of control bonfire in Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club celebrate championship glory to cap off a busy week

Wisbech Tennis Club rounded off a busy week of action with league success after securing promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League. Pictured (from left): the ladies' A Team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp after their 7-1 victory over St Neots. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Council staff pledge to recycle and re-use plastics to tackle waste

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Doddington woman braves the shave to raise hundreds for charity after friend’s cancer diagnosis

Pat Alderton, of Doddington, decided to have her hair cut off at The George pub in the village after her friend found out he had stage two prostate cancer. Pat is pictured out for dinner with her friend. Picture: PAT ALDERTON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists