TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club celebrate championship glory to cap off a busy week
PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 13 August 2019
Archant
It has been a busy week for Wisbech Tennis Club as several of their teams were in action.
The ladies' A Team travelled to St Neots where the team of Jane Page, Sheila Hennessy, Jacqui West and Wendy Cropp earned a 7-1 victory.
As for the Hunts and Peterborough mixed A Team including Gary Fitzjohn, Cropp, Ryan Daly, Genia Giles and Jacqui West were crowned champions of Division Three after securing a 6-2 victory over Longthorpe C.
The mixed A Team of Fitzjohn, West, Giles and Day also played a part in their 5-3 North West Norfolk League victory over Terrington A.
In the Hunts and Peterborough League, the men's A Team of Brett Lambert, Julian Brooks, Roger Frusher and Shyam Seshadri lost to Buckden B, while the ladies' A side drew with Hemingfords A.
There was some success for the men's A Team, however, the side of Fitzjohn, Brooks, Frusher and Andy Lister beating Castor and Ailsworth 5-3.
Junior club nights continue on Tuesdays between 4.30-5.30pm and there is still time to book onto the multi-sport summer camps
For more information, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.