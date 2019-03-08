Advanced search

Fed Cup glory as the Yellow Team win plaudits at Wisbech Tennis Club tournament

PUBLISHED: 16:31 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 04 June 2019

The Yellow Squad of Gary Fitzjohn, Andy Lister, Wendy Mitcham, Jan Wildman and Jane Page came out on top to win the club’s Fed Cup tournament. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

The Yellow Squad of Gary Fitzjohn, Andy Lister, Wendy Mitcham, Jan Wildman and Jane Page came out on top to win the club's Fed Cup tournament. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Wisbech Tennis Club were celebrating cup success as the Yellows took all the plaudits.

The Yellow Squad of Gary Fitzjohn, Andy Lister, Wendy Mitcham, Jan Wildman and Jane Page came out on top to win the club's Fed Cup tournament.

Players were in teams of five, each taking it in turns to play either timed seven-minute doubles games on the main courts or singles games on the mini courts against the black, red and blue teams.

Once play concluded, there was a buffet for all players to enjoy after a fast-paced tournament in the sunshine.

A new coaching programme will commence on Tuesday, June 11 at the club, who have welcomed Bruno Maraschin to the coaching team alongside Gary Fitzjohn, and now offer training sessions on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Details of how to book courses can be found at www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk. For further information, please email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk.

