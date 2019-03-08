RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions sting their rivals with impressive performances

Flynn Kerry starred for Skaters Scorpions who continued their fine start to life in the Under 13's Division One of the Eastern Counties League recently.

Kerry netted eight times for the Wisbech club as they made home advantage count at the Neale-Wade Academy, winning three of their four fixtures.

Skaters edged a seven-goal thriller over Peterborough despite a spirited away comeback with all the damage done in the first-half, courtesy of Kerry's treble and Scarlett Castle's strike.

Castle was again on the scoresheet alongside Ruby Frazer in a 3-2 reverse to Letchworth, before both players and Jack Smith scored in Skaters' 3-0 victory over Cambridge & Cottenham.

A good day at the office was rounded off with a stylish 9-1 rout of King's Lynn with Kerry (5), Smith's brace, Frazer and Josh Day sealing the win.

It's been an impressive rise to prominence for the Skaters since forming in 2015 with their Under 11s earning promotion last season while their Under 13s squad finished runners-up in their division.

They are also stamping their mark on the bigger stage with players from Under 11s through to Under 15s selected for regional trials while Kerry, Castle, Smith and Sarah Moffett attended national training with England.

Harry Southgate, coach at Skaters Scorpions, said: "They used to be a team where everyone went 'here's Skaters, this will be an easy game'.

"But we're one of the teams that people now think 'this is going to be a very hard game'.

"People know how far we've come."

Progression and recruitment have not always been easy to achieve, but one thing that certainly pleases Southgate is developing the talent he has on offer.

"The oldest we've probably got are 13 or 14 year-old's because we've only just put in an Under 15s team this season," he added.

"We're always trying to recruit little ones because you have to start this sport quite early to develop.

"It's nice to see they're learning new skills without even really thinking about it and that's what makes me happy."

Skaters Scorpions train in Walpole Highway every Tuesday between 6-7.30pm for beginners and 7.30-9.30pm for advanced players.

For more information, email Clubsecretary@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page, 'Skaters Rink Hockey Club'.

Skaters members who attend national training (ranked 1-5, five being highest grade) . . .

Group 2: Joshua Day, Shaye Hilton, Matthew Frazer, Bob Whiting, Jenson Barrs, Owen Zeil.

Group 3: Scarlett Castle, Flynn Kerry, Cameron & Ruby Frazer, Sarah Moffett, Jack Hurn, Mason Minas.

Group 4: Jake Day, Jack Smith.