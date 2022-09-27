News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Swimming club take third swimming league win

Published: 2:01 PM September 27, 2022
Wisbech Swimming club at the Junior Fenland League Final 2022

Wisbech Swimming club at the Junior Fenland League Final 2022 - Credit: Wisbech Swimming club

Wisbech Swimming Club has won the Junior Fenland League marking three wins in this league. 

The final night of the Junior Fenland League for 2022 was held on Saturday, September 24. 

Wisbech walked away with the victory by points over the whole league despite coming second on the night. 

Competing in the A final against top scoring teams across the season Peterborough A and B teams, City of Ely and West Norfolk. 

There were 14 teams, aged from 9 to 13, in the league this year. 

A representative for the club said: “The swimmers swam their best and their hard work and determination earnt them the results they deserved. They won many of the races but still scored well in all races. 

“This achievement is down to the hard work of the swimmers as well as the dedicated coaches, most of whom are volunteers.”  

If you’re interested in joining the club, for further information and to request a trial please email: wisbechsc.clubsecretary@gmail.com 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon