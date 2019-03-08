Wisbech Swimming Club enjoy success on home turf after latest league meeting

Wisbech Swimming Club advanced to top spot of the Junior Fenland League after taking advantage on home turf.

Held at the Hudson Leisure Centre on June 8, a close-fought competition saw Wisbech and Boston neck-and-neck throughout the evening, the home team eventually inching clear to win by eight points in Round Three of the competition.

Wisbech won 22 and came second in 11 out of 44 individual races, with 24 personal best times being recorded, including four for Zoe Wilson, three for Matas Rabasauskas and two each for Aiste Virzintaite and Alex Wilson.

The result puts Wisbech top with two rounds and the final still to come, who next travel to the Deepings for Round Four on July 13.

Last month, several Wisbech swimmers achieve regional success.

In the senior events, Danni Rayner finished second in the 200m backstroke, earning her a place in the British Nationals, adding to her earlier success in the 100m backstroke to qualify for the British Swimming English Nationals.

Alex Gallagher also achieved a personal best, finishing the 50m breaststroke competition higher than his original ranking.

In the Regional Age Group Junior Championships, Esme Gilbert achieved fourth place in the 50m backstroke final.

Other notable performances came from 11-year old Millie Harris, who achieved an excellent PB in the 200m fly, finishing fastest in her age group.

Erin Doherty and Joe Whittaker also achieved new PBs.