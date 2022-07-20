Wisbech swimmers make big splash at Junior Fenland League

Wisbech Swimming Club youngsters impressed at Thetford in round four of the Junior Fenland League.

A squad of 20 aged nine to 13 combined to claim 18 first places, with Luke Wilson, Holly Smith, Esa Condon, Madison Hicks, Esmai Smith, Lily Wright, Harrison Otter and Ebony Smith managing two each.

Harry Wilkshire and Poppy Ryan also had first places, while a total of 24 personal best times were set by Harry McClure (3), Otter (3), George Warby (2), Isabella Burton (2), Wright (2), Holly Smith, Wilkshire (2), Hicks, Jake Trundle, Wilson, Grace Rayner, Condon, Poppy Ryan, Sam Clements and Ebony Smith.

Their efforts ensured Wisbech came out on top on the night for the fourth successive round and they are currently ranked top of the league, which means they will compete in the A Final in September.

A spokesperson said: "The team were heard cheering each other on from the start of the very first race and this enthusiasm for each other continued throughout the evening."