News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Wisbech Swimming Club member gains place at British Swimming Championships final

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:46 PM August 8, 2022
Millie has been part of Wisbech Swimming Club since she was just eight years old

Millie has been part of Wisbech Swimming Club since she was just eight years old - Credit: Wisbech Swimming Club

Millie Harris shone for Wisbech Swimming Club on the national stage as she returned a finalist. 

The swimmer was invited to compete in the British Swimming Championships, known as the ‘Nationals’, after winning gold, silver and bronze at the East Region Long Course Championships earlier this year.  

Millie’s ‘Nationals’ journey began in July with the 50m butterfly heats, missing a place in the final by just a quarter of a second.  

She returned to Sheffield with head coach Greg Marsters on August 6 for the 100m butterfly.  

Millie came second in her heat which secured her place in the 14/U age group national final.  

After a powerful first 50m, she turned second and finished fifth against a very strong field; 0.59 seconds separated Millie and the medal positions.  

After the event, Greg said: “Millie is a role model for the rest of her team, showing what hard work and determination can achieve.” 

If you’re interested in joining Wisbech Swimming Club, email: wisbechsc.clubchair@gmail.com 

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Police on streets

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man suspected of touching child outside supermarket

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two vehicles ended up in ditches after a crash on the A141 between March and Guyhirn on August 4.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two vehicles in ditches after crash on A141 between March and Guyhirn

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Joe Tumner, 32, of All Saints Close in March, has been jailed after glassing another man in the head

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man who glassed another man in the head after a fight jailed

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Suspected drug driver arrest in Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cops catch out suspected drug driver who faked identity

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon