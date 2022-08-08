Millie has been part of Wisbech Swimming Club since she was just eight years old - Credit: Wisbech Swimming Club

Millie Harris shone for Wisbech Swimming Club on the national stage as she returned a finalist.

The swimmer was invited to compete in the British Swimming Championships, known as the ‘Nationals’, after winning gold, silver and bronze at the East Region Long Course Championships earlier this year.

Millie’s ‘Nationals’ journey began in July with the 50m butterfly heats, missing a place in the final by just a quarter of a second.

She returned to Sheffield with head coach Greg Marsters on August 6 for the 100m butterfly.

Millie came second in her heat which secured her place in the 14/U age group national final.

After a powerful first 50m, she turned second and finished fifth against a very strong field; 0.59 seconds separated Millie and the medal positions.

After the event, Greg said: “Millie is a role model for the rest of her team, showing what hard work and determination can achieve.”

If you’re interested in joining Wisbech Swimming Club, email: wisbechsc.clubchair@gmail.com