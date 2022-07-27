Wisbech swimmers combine to win Anglian League meet

Wisbech swimmers face the camera at the Anglian League gala in Whittlesey - Credit: Wisbech SC

Wisbech Swimming Club came out on top in the second round of the Anglian League at Whittlesey.

They took 17 swimmers to compete in age categories from under-13s to open and faced other local teams in a pool that is familiar to them.

All of the teams were chasing victory in order to place them in a stronger position in the table and all swam well with strong performances from individuals across the board.

Wisbech swimmers combined to set 19 personal bests in the 30 races, with first places achieved by Millie Harris (3), Aiste Virzintaite (3), Ebony Smith (2), Abi Condon (2), Oliver Smithee and Austeja Virzintaite.

Points from every swimmer counted towards the final total of 98 which saw Wisbech finish in first place, putting them in a strong position for the third round.

Personal bests were achieved by Josh Jones (3), Aiste Virzintaite (2), George Warby (2), Oliver Smithee (2), Abi Condon (2), Millie Harris, Jake Trundle, Alex Wilson, Kevin Sorokin, Ebony Smith, Austeja Virzintaite, Ollie Ryan and Grace Rayner.

Anybody interested in swimming for the club can email wisbechsc.clubsecretary@gmail.com for more information and to ask about arranging a trial.