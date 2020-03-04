Advanced search

SWIMMING: Wisbech swimmers impress on home turf to win Patterns Trophy crown

PUBLISHED: 12:32 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 04 March 2020

Paul Eden

Wisbech Red captains Oscar Smithee (left) and Esme Gilbert accepted the Patterns TransportTrophy from Wisbech Swimming Club vice-chairman Paul Eden. Picture: SIMON GILBERT

Wisbech Red captains Oscar Smithee (left) and Esme Gilbert accepted the Patterns TransportTrophy from Wisbech Swimming Club vice-chairman Paul Eden. Picture: SIMON GILBERT

Archant

Wisbech Swimming Club reigned supreme to bring the Patterns Trophy home to Fenland.

Forty Wisbech swimmers competed in the annual Patterns Transport Trophy gala. Picture: SIMON GILBERTForty Wisbech swimmers competed in the annual Patterns Transport Trophy gala. Picture: SIMON GILBERT

Forty swimmers from the club competed against City of Ely, Dereham Otters and First Strokes Godmanchester at its Hudson Leisure Centre home for the annual Patterns Transport Trophy gala on February 29.

A new format for this year saw Wisbech Blue and Wisbech Red teams battling the visitors in 41 exciting races, culminating in a 10-swimmer freestyle medley relay.

The scoring was close throughout, with just eight points difference across all five teams after eight events.

A series of strong performances then saw Wisbech Red pull ahead, the team remaining consistent to win the trophy with 161 points.

For swimmers aged 13 and under, the Patterns Transport Trophy gala provides younger and less experienced children the opportunity to race in a friendly, competitive environment.

Wisbech Blue allowed even more swimmers to benefit, with several of its members completing their first gala events.

Depleted by illness, Wisbech Blue nonetheless scored a creditable 62 points and achieved 19 personal best times.

Head coach Greg Marsters said: "Forty swimmers were selected for this event and between them they won 20 races, with an amazing 42 personal best times.

"And to top it all, we won the trophy again. Our swimmers always give their best and I'm very proud of their performance."

