Wisbech Swimmers Club bring home the gold

Over 30 Wisbech swimmers won 90 medals in the Cambridgeshire County Development Meet.

Thirty-four swimmers from the Wisbech Swimming Club went down to the meet, which is designed to help swimmers gain experience swimming in competitions and work towards getting better so that they can eventually achieve county qualifying times for the next year.

Swimmers aged nine and up took part in the races and for many of the competitors this was their first swimming event.

The club’s members swam against swimmers from teams across Cambridgeshire.

The event was comprised of four total sessions which spanned across Saturday and Sunday. Wisbech club members appeared in almost every event.

There were races in all the Olympic events of 50m, 100m, 200m, and 400m freestyle and 400m Individual Medley.

The start of the second session was a skins event, which is a head to head event where six swimmers start and a random 50m event is pulled from a hat.

The slowest swimmer in each heat is eliminated until there is only one swimmer left.

The only swimmers who were able to take part in this heat were those who qualified from the mornings 100 individual medley by ranking in the top six overall.

Two swimmers from Wisbech qualified for this heat; Alex Wilson for the boys and Abi Condon for the girls.

After several nail-biting races Alex came first and won the races for the boys and Abi came second for the girls. Both were pleased to receive a cash prize for achieving a podium position.

The skins event was followed by more racing in the same session and another following two sessions.

The weekend ran very smoothly because of the support of the club coach and the dedicated volunteer coaches and timekeepers, and for this the team are grateful.

Across the weekend Wisbech swimmers swam 182 races and of these 126 produced personal best times, There were 34 gold medals won, 31 silvers and 25 bronze.

If you’re interested in swimming and would like to join the club, email wisbechsc.clubsecretary@gmail.com to ask for more information and arrange a trial.