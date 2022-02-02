Paul Hunt (right) hailed Wisbech St Mary's goalless draw at Great Yarmouth Town as a "monumental result" as they continue their path to progress. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Manager Paul Hunt believes a “monumental result” on the road can help push Wisbech St Mary in the right direction.

Saints earned a goalless draw at Great Yarmouth Town in Eastern Counties League First Division North on Saturday, only their second stalemate of the season.

They perhaps should have scored in Norfolk as they limited to Yarmouth to sparse opportunities, but nonetheless, Hunt was ecstatic with the result.

“It was a monumental result; I was told that’s over two years since the team had a clean sheet,” he said.

“We limited them to very few chances. We had equally the number of chances they did to score, probably two or three.

“We went to Yarmouth with one on the bench, so that probably makes it even better for the boys on what they achieved.”

Although they remain winless in the league, Hunt has seen his team improve in recent weeks, including at leaders Downham Town last month.

And despite having a small squad to work with, the Saints chief feels team togetherness has certainly improved.

“We definitely left stronger for the experience,” said Hunt.

“The players are believing they are part of something a bit bigger rather than just turning up for a game of football.

“That’s something I want to build on week on week as we then become stronger as a group.”

Wisbech St Mary will hope to have Andy Willmott and Harvey Pepper, who tested positive for Covid-19 after the Yarmouth game, back for the trip to UEA on February 12.

Aaron McKenna should also return for that game, as the search for consistency remains a priority.

“I’ve got a very small squad of very committed lads that are always at training who always work hard,” Hunt added.

“If we can have the run-in and have that consistency of performance we’ve managed to show in three of the last five games, that’s massive progress.”

*Wisbech Town are now seven points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands after a 3-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren aim for their first win in charge at home to Stamford this Saturday, 3pm ahead of a clash at Spalding United next Tuesday, 7.45pm.