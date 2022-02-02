News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Wisbech St Mary launch bid to push on after 'monumental result'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:53 PM February 2, 2022
Wisbech St Mary manager Paul Hunt with Whittlesey player boss Ricky Hailstone

Paul Hunt (right) hailed Wisbech St Mary's goalless draw at Great Yarmouth Town as a "monumental result" as they continue their path to progress. - Credit: Spencer Holl

Manager Paul Hunt believes a “monumental result” on the road can help push Wisbech St Mary in the right direction. 

Saints earned a goalless draw at Great Yarmouth Town in Eastern Counties League First Division North on Saturday, only their second stalemate of the season. 

They perhaps should have scored in Norfolk as they limited to Yarmouth to sparse opportunities, but nonetheless, Hunt was ecstatic with the result. 

“It was a monumental result; I was told that’s over two years since the team had a clean sheet,” he said. 

“We limited them to very few chances. We had equally the number of chances they did to score, probably two or three.   

“We went to Yarmouth with one on the bench, so that probably makes it even better for the boys on what they achieved.” 

Although they remain winless in the league, Hunt has seen his team improve in recent weeks, including at leaders Downham Town last month. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglary damage is 'heart-wrenching' says shop owner
  2. 2 Caravan park plans will 'provide wider benefit', says applicant
  3. 3 Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'
  1. 4 Wisbech museum to re-open its doors after £684,000 refurbishment
  2. 5 Village club 'realise their dream' after netting £473k grant
  3. 6 House fire in town was ‘accidental’
  4. 7 Woman denies stealing printer cartridges and will face trial
  5. 8 Jail for drunk driver who killed cyclist after knocking him off his bike
  6. 9 Safety first says council as part of cemetery programme
  7. 10 Jealous ex attempted to suffocate rival

And despite having a small squad to work with, the Saints chief feels team togetherness has certainly improved. 

“We definitely left stronger for the experience,” said Hunt.  

“The players are believing they are part of something a bit bigger rather than just turning up for a game of football.  

“That’s something I want to build on week on week as we then become stronger as a group.” 

Wisbech St Mary will hope to have Andy Willmott and Harvey Pepper, who tested positive for Covid-19 after the Yarmouth game, back for the trip to UEA on February 12. 

Aaron McKenna should also return for that game, as the search for consistency remains a priority. 

“I’ve got a very small squad of very committed lads that are always at training who always work hard,” Hunt added. 

“If we can have the run-in and have that consistency of performance we’ve managed to show in three of the last five games, that’s massive progress.” 

*Wisbech Town are now seven points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands after a 3-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday. 

Joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren aim for their first win in charge at home to Stamford this Saturday, 3pm ahead of a clash at Spalding United next Tuesday, 7.45pm. 

Non-League Football
Wisbech St Mary News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

A woman, in her 30s, has been arrested after a crash which closed part of the A47 in Wisbech. Pictur

A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Rodwell, from Fincham, who the two men have been charged with murdering.

Father and son accused of man's murder set to stand trial this summer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Witnesses reported seeing a 17-year old punch the victim in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate,

Teenager was ‘acting in self-defence’ when stamping on boy’s head

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
RX91 enforcement truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon