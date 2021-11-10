Wisbech St Mary were left disappointed despite earning their first league point of the season following a 2-2 draw with Leiston Reserves. - Credit: Ian Carter

Wisbech St Mary felt disappointed not to earn a first win in over a year, but their boss feels that can only stand them in good stead for games to come.

The Saints were left frustrated after producing a battling display in their 2-2 draw with Leiston Reserves on Saturday.

That point was their first in the Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North this season, a game which manager Paul Hunt thought deserved more.

“Saturday seemed to be the first ray of sunshine of getting the fruits of their labour,” he said.

“We’re not there yet by a long way, but we played well.

“We’re sitting in the dressing room and disappointed because we felt we did enough to get three points, but both teams battled hard.”

Saints spurned several chances despite goals from Jordan Goult and the returning Aaron McKenna giving their team a share of the spoils at the Nissan Direct Leasing Stadium.

Hunt, though, praised his team’s work ethic after arresting a run of three straight defeats during his time in charge.

“To be disappointed with first point on the board as they felt they could have had more is fantastic,” said Hunt.

“As we get rid of mentality of ‘what ifs’ and replace them with positives, these performances will start to stack up and I think that is the difference.

“The belief is starting to come in and as that comes more and more, the performances will get better, too.”

Saturday’s draw was Saints’ first point since beating Diss Town in a league clash in October last year.

Hunt has added ex-Swaffham Town defender Callum Robinson and Karl Tansley to his squad, with the aim of maintaining a level of high performance.

“You want to win every game and perform well, but where we are now, the level of performance is massive,” Hunt added.

“I believe we can keep that level of performance going, get better at it and the players can develop their understanding of what we need to do.”

Saints host Great Yarmouth Town on November 20, 3pm.

*Wisbech Town, who lost 5-0 at Stamford in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands last weekend, host Spalding United at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.

FC Parson Drove entertain UEA at Main Road on November 13, 3pm, after losing 3-1 at Framlingham Town in ECL First Division North.