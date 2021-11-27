Wisbech St Mary were left to rue what could have been after a positive performance in their defeat to Diss Town. - Credit: Ian Carter

A disappointed Wisbech St Mary were left to rue what could have been on a day where moments of quality proved key.

Saints boss Paul Hunt witnessed his side, who battled through horrible conditions caused by Storm Arwen today (Saturday), take control during a promising first half against Diss Town.

The 3-0 home defeat was perhaps not a true reflection of the performance Saints delivered, against a team sitting in mid-table in Eastern Counties League (ECL) First Division North.

“I thought the boys were superb first half, and then they got a goal on the counter attack and that seemed to take the wind out of our sails a little,” said Hunt.

Evander Jose bursts through the midfield for #saints and crosses for Josh Williams on the left wing, who comes inside and forces Alex Curl into a save for Diss. 13’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 27, 2021

Jose wins possession back near the corner flag for WSM, before Karl Tansley strikes towards goal and his shot kisses the crossbar. Diss then struggle to clear the danger. 26’ #saints — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 27, 2021

“We sat back further up to half-time and I thought second half was a really open game.

“We’re just not putting the ball in the net at the right times and Diss were clinical.”

James Bemrose slotted home a rebound ahead of the break at the Nissan Direct Leasing Stadium to give the visitors a slender advantage.

The striker then found the top corner on 65 minutes before Harry Atkins sealed victory at the death.

GOAL! @WisbechStMaryFC 0-2 @DissTownFC: A superb strike probably no goalkeeper in the world would save. Bemrose collects the ball on the right, and smashes it into the top corner past a helpless Key. 65’ #saints — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 27, 2021

But those goals did not taint what was a positive display from Saints who, despite not earning a first league win so far, have progressed under Hunt.

“Their commitment is outstanding and we’re starting to see it come into play on the pitch, so we’ve got a better structure,” he said.

“We had equally as many good chances as them, but we just didn’t put it in the net.

It’s a similar case to the first goal. WSM look a threat, they lose possession and pay the price courtesy of a smashing finish. Very unfortunate for the hosts. #saints — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 27, 2021

“It’s about the next hurdle - putting the ball in the net, getting the win and realising how good they can be to push on.”

Saints visit in-form Whittlesey Athletic on December 4, 3pm, before a Cambs Invitation Cup first round tie at Newmarket Town on December 7.

The Saints boss is not daunted by the task ahead, but improvements on the pitch each week he hopes will start a revival.

FT: @WisbechStMaryFC 0-3 @DissTownFC: They were not outplayed, but without clear cut chances, the #saints were unable to get on the scoresheet. Diss had three clear chances, and took them all. Cruel on the hosts who looked in the game throughout. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 27, 2021

“I’ve seen them a couple times this season; they’ve got good structure, good players, so that will not be easy,” he admitted.

“None of the games are easy in this league, so if we can put that performance in each week, then we’re going to start picking up points.”

*Wisbech Town, March Town and FC Parson Drove saw their league games either postponed or abandoned.

The Fenmen’s trip to Sporting Khalsa was called off due to snow, while in the ECL, March's and Drove’s games at Hadleigh United and Debenham LC were halted because of poor weather.

Next Saturday, Wisbech go to Ilkeston Town as March, who visit Kirkley & Pakefield in the Premier Division, play Whittlesey Athletic in a Cambs Invitation Cup tie on December 7.

Drove, who play Ely City in the county cup on the same day, go to Huntingdon Town on December 11.

Wisbech St Mary: Tyler Key; Ben Smith, Kyle Bird, Jordan Goult (C), Callum Robinson, Kaine Baker, Andy Willmott, Evander Jose, Aaron McKenna (sub Ethan Goodale), Karl Tansley (sub Josh Brooke), Josh Williams.

Unused subs: Connor Hughes, Adam Key, Brandon Boughen.

Cautions: Wisbech St Mary - Tansley.

Man of the match: Andy Willmott.

Referee: Mr Gavin Jolley.