Wisbech skaters impress at European Cup Championships

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club made their annual trip to the Flanders Grand Prix for the European Cup Championships.

A squad of four travelled to Belgium, where Flynn McGurk represented Great Britain for the first time as over 460 competitors from all over the world took part.

British champion Arthur Buckler, 10, made it six wins out of six at the track ahead of his closest rival from India to come out on top in the Pupil Boys category.

McGurk made his GB debut in the Youth Boys category, with strong winds and rain making conditions tough.

And McGurk set a new personal best to improve by six places on last year, after competing in four races on the oval-banked track and the 30k road race.

Eve McInerney set a new best in the 1000m sprint of 11 seconds, with twin sister Lucy also in action.

*Arthur Buckler set a new best of 12.725secs in his 100m time trial in the Roller Road Series at Castle Combe and holds first place overall.

Warren Eve completed the 26-mile marathon in a respectable one hour 25 minutes to finish second, among more experienced skaters, with the team now having a few weeks off from racing ahead of two more marathon events to close the season.