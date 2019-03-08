Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech skaters impress at European Cup Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:32 22 August 2019

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club's Arthur Buckler and Warren Eve (pic Jo Tidman)

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club's Arthur Buckler and Warren Eve (pic Jo Tidman)

Archant

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club made their annual trip to the Flanders Grand Prix for the European Cup Championships.

A squad of four travelled to Belgium, where Flynn McGurk represented Great Britain for the first time as over 460 competitors from all over the world took part.

British champion Arthur Buckler, 10, made it six wins out of six at the track ahead of his closest rival from India to come out on top in the Pupil Boys category.

You may also want to watch:

McGurk made his GB debut in the Youth Boys category, with strong winds and rain making conditions tough.

And McGurk set a new personal best to improve by six places on last year, after competing in four races on the oval-banked track and the 30k road race.

Eve McInerney set a new best in the 1000m sprint of 11 seconds, with twin sister Lucy also in action.

*Arthur Buckler set a new best of 12.725secs in his 100m time trial in the Roller Road Series at Castle Combe and holds first place overall.

Warren Eve completed the 26-mile marathon in a respectable one hour 25 minutes to finish second, among more experienced skaters, with the team now having a few weeks off from racing ahead of two more marathon events to close the season.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Culture minister Nicky Morgan gives Grade II listing to historic Canary Cottage that was built shortly after the drainage of the fens

Canary Cottage on the A47 near Guyhirn

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

Most Read

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Culture minister Nicky Morgan gives Grade II listing to historic Canary Cottage that was built shortly after the drainage of the fens

Canary Cottage on the A47 near Guyhirn

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

GCSE results 2019: Leverington teen Jake Barnes ‘overwhelmed’ after collecting his results and being named top performer

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school�s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family

Wisbech skaters impress at European Cup Championships

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating club's Arthur Buckler and Warren Eve (pic Jo Tidman)

Could you do it? Contestants from Fenland and Cambridgeshire wanted for new 2020 series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4

Contestants from Cambridgeshire and the Fens are wanted for the new series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4. Picture: Rachel Joseph / CHANNEL 4

GCSE results 2019: 61 per cent of students at Cromwell Community College achieve grades 9-4 in English and mathematics

61 per cent of students at Cromwell Community College achieved GCSE grades 4-9 in English and maths. Louise Dale, Abigail Rolfe, Mia Smith and Isobel Riches. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists