HOCKEY: Wisbech Grammar School's youngsters hang on to clinch county title

PUBLISHED: 10:22 24 January 2020

Wisbech Grammar School'’s under 18 boys hockey team that won the county championship. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Wisbech Grammar School''s under 18 boys hockey team that won the county championship. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Wisbech Grammar School's (WGS) under 18 boys hockey team hung on in a seven-goal thriller to be crowned county champions this week.

The team edged last year's county winners Saffron Walden County High School in Cambridge, where both sides worked hard both on and off the ball.

With the under 18's girls team winning their county championships earlier this year, WGS' boys knew they had a lot to live up to.

Saffron Walden opened the scoring with a soft goal, before Matt Goodley from Spalding deflected a shot in to draw Wisbech level immediately.

WGS then took control of the game as Goodley netted his hat-trick, while Sam Phillips from King's Lynn also scored to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Walden bounced back quickly in the second-half as they drew two goals back for 4-3.

In the last few seconds of the contest, Walden were awarded a penalty corner, but WGS managed to withstand the pressure as the ball drifted far out of the circle.

The Fenland side will now take on Redbridge in the East round on Thursday, January 30.



Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Department store Beales of Wisbech collapses into administration

The Beales department store in Wisbech is in administration. Picture: Google Maps

Family told ‘no justification’ for living in three static caravans on their nine acre poultry, fruit and veg farm at Wisbech St Mary

S & T Poultry of Wisbech St Mary are in dispute with Fenland planners over three static caravans which are home to the family that runs the nine acre enterprise. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE





