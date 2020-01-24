HOCKEY: Wisbech Grammar School's youngsters hang on to clinch county title

Wisbech Grammar School's (WGS) under 18 boys hockey team hung on in a seven-goal thriller to be crowned county champions this week.

The team edged last year's county winners Saffron Walden County High School in Cambridge, where both sides worked hard both on and off the ball.

With the under 18's girls team winning their county championships earlier this year, WGS' boys knew they had a lot to live up to.

Saffron Walden opened the scoring with a soft goal, before Matt Goodley from Spalding deflected a shot in to draw Wisbech level immediately.

WGS then took control of the game as Goodley netted his hat-trick, while Sam Phillips from King's Lynn also scored to make it 4-1 at half-time.

Walden bounced back quickly in the second-half as they drew two goals back for 4-3.

In the last few seconds of the contest, Walden were awarded a penalty corner, but WGS managed to withstand the pressure as the ball drifted far out of the circle.

The Fenland side will now take on Redbridge in the East round on Thursday, January 30.