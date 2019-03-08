Wisbech Rugby Union under 11's praised at first Holt Festival match

There was no wet mud in sight as the Wisbech Rugby Union under 11’s took charge at their first Holt Festival match.

There was only a small squad due to it being the Easter holidays and the majority of the squad having started there rugby journey with Wisbech only this year.

With five games ahead of Wisbech, the more experienced players took charge and rallied the rest of the team ready for the first match.

Wisbech played a good wide game using the wings to great advantage, and great forward play through the middle held Crowborough to a draw.

With a small rest it was Bedford and then Chelmsford next, where Wisbech held their own only losing by a point to both team who had far larger squads and able to bring on fresh legs.

Wisbech then enjoyed a well-deserved rest until their last two games against Upminster and the hosts Holt, the fourth game against Upminster was another close contest, Wisbech only losing by one point again.

The final game was Holt, it had been a long day for the small Wisbech squad but they worked themselves up ready for the last game.

“As a coach you stand there watching your side play a very good game of rugby which would make any club proud, I am so proud of how committed each player was never giving up eventually holding Holt to a draw,” said coach Marcus Hall.

“While receiving praise from every coach that we played commending on the effort and sportsmanship Wisbech had shown throughout the day.

“To watch the team put so much effort in throughout the day, the praise and accolades they received from all the opposition teams and coaches made me immensely proud of each and every one.

“All in all another great day at Holt, and well done to all the players,” he added.