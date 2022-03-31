News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech rugby youngsters impress at Stamford Festival

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM March 31, 2022
Wisbech under-eights at the Stamford Festival

Wisbech under-eights at the Stamford Festival - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech under-eights fielded two teams at the Stamford Festival on Sunday.

The Tigers team included Bertie, Tommy, Emily, Frankie, Josh, Archie, Delilah and Casper and played to a high level, especially in defence.

Their attacking play was also very good to the delight of the coaches.

The Wildcats team consisted of Stanley, Braxton, Henry, Lawson, Ellis, Louie, Elodie, William and Colin and they saved their best performance until last.

Coach Nathaniel Humphreys thanked the parents for their support, especially the mums on Mother's Day, and said: "I thought our attacking and support play was very good, as coaches we couldn't be prouder."

Director or rugby Leonard Veenendaal added: "We're so proud of what our minis and juniors have achieved over the season, in particular this age group who have grown in numbers and gone from strength to strength.

"Nathaniel, Alec South, Steven Priest and Gareth Jakes have done a fantastic job with our under-six to under-eight groups improving the skills and standard.

"Coupled with the fun and excitement throughout the groups has seen numbers double from the start of the season."

