Wisbech youngsters see off Sleaford in latest cup outing
- Credit: Wisbech RFC
Wisbech under-14s beat Shelford 28-10 in their latest Eastern Counties Cup outing.
Ackara Black ran their first try under the posts, with Louie Stephens-Foster also burrowing over and Archie Grange-Hall converting for a 14-0 lead at the break.
Black ran in his second converted try after the restart, before Shelford hit back with a try of their own.
Brodie Fall's clever run set up Josh Abrams to go over in the corner and Grange-Hall added the extras to make it 28-5, before Shelford grabbed a late consolation.
Wisbech coach Marcus Hall said: "We look forward to seeing who we will host on finals day. I'm so proud of all our players including our new players and players who are still training hard to come back from injury.
"A big thanks to Luke Hare for his invaluable coaching contribution to the team this year which is clearly visible in our performances."
Mixed under-11/12 and under-9/10 squads took on Sleaford and Bishop's Stortford in triangular fixtures.
Wisbech Wildcats welcome Ely seconds to Harecroft Road for the final league match of the season on Saturday (3pm).