Back-to-back league wins for Wisbech

Wisbech made it back-to-back wins in London Three Eastern Counties with a 22-14 success over Norwich Union at Sprowston Cricket Ground.

Tries from veteran Shane Vickers, Luke Green, Sam Anderson and Isaac Tunikula Baro saw them complete a league double over their rivals to the deilght of director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal.

He said: "I am delighted for the boys, they went out there and put our game on the park.

"They rode out some periods where we were under some heavy momentum from a determined, physcial Norwich Union side.

"Under huge pressure an two men down we held them out and then took our chances when they came up.

"Skipper David Wadsley showed great leadership to hold it together through this tough period.

"I'm really pleased for our pack, they stood up to a really strong opposition pack and we came out on the right side of the fine margins of London Three league rugby."

Wisbech's Raimondas Vinksna, Isaia Baro and Olly Mackett - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Vickers opened the scoring on 30 minutes, with Green forcing his way over for the second try before half-time.

The hosts hit back with two converted tries to lead 14-10 before Wisbech lost Solomon Prestige and Vickers to yellow cards.

Anderson charged down a kick to go under the posts, with Isaia Baro converting, and Wisbech rounded things off following a fantastic break by Tunikula five minutes from time.

There were notable performances from Green, Wadsley, Zac Lakey, Ben Goude and Rory Wills in a superb team performance, as fly-half Gerhard Wessels took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award.

Gerard Wessels' game management and sheer determination earned him the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech are due to host high-flying Newmarket next, while the Wildcats welcome Wendens Ambo in a thrilling double header at Harecroft Road on March 5.

The club's youngsters took on Ely, with a squad of 14 under-nine and under-10 players forming Tigers and Wildcats for three 15-minute matches.

Wisbech under-nines and under-10s at Ely - Credit: Wisbech RFC

All players contributed to the team effort, with great attitude shown by the squad throughout.

Archie, Ollie, Joseph and Elodie did well in defence and attack for the under-sevens, as Delilah proved the standout player on both sides with her running and tagging.

The under-eight squad split into two, with Frankie, Emily, Stanley, Casper, Harvey, William and Josh showing a never-day-die spirit.

Tommy and Bertie scored lots of tries, with great support play from Henry and Lawson.

Wisbech under-sevens and under-eights at Ely - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Harley took the player of the week award after some brilliant defensive work and for scoring 'quite a few tries'.











