Wisbech earn hard-fought win over Newmarket

Raimondas Vinksna scores his second try for Wisbech against Newmarket - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech made it three successive wins in London Three Eastern Counties with a 12-7 success over Newmarket at Harecroft Road.

The Men in Red had lost two previous meetings between the clubs, but took the lead when number eight Raimondas Vinksna drove over from the base of a scrum.

Shane Vickers converted to put them 7-0 up after 15 minutes, but Laurie Stevens was yellow-carded soon after for a high tackle.

Newmarket took advantage of some poor defensive work at the ruck, with scrum-half Harvey Bell going under the posts for a converted try to level.

Both sides battled hard to make ground, but struggled in the slippery conditions as the scoreline remained unchanged at the break.

Wisbech, after pinning the visitors into their own half, eventually regained the lead after being awarded a penalty on the five-metre line.

Their pack drove Newmarket back over the line, allowing Wisbech Round Table man of the match Vinksna to claim his second try, although the conversion was missed on this occasion.

And Wisbech held on to claim the spoils to the delight of director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal, who said: "Today's result was built on a pack of forwards who were simply outstanding, dominating all facets of set-piece.

"The backs, steered by our skipper Gerhard Wessels, ran hard lines and defended doggedly for 80 minutes."

Wisbech host table-topping Holt in their final league match on Saturday (3pm) and Veenendaal added: "As a squad and club we are 100 per cent focused on taking on the league leaders and ending our season on a high, hopefully with four wins in a row."

Wisbech under-14s attack against West Norfolk - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech under-14s ran out 56-10 winners over West Norfolk, to complete a quickfire double over their rivals and remain unbeaten.

Danny West opened the scoring, with Archie Grange-Hall converting, and Archie Upton added two more converted tries, before the visitors replied.

West's second converted try made it 28-5 at half time, but Wisbech conceded again after the restart.

Fresh legs paid off, though, as Ackara Black and Elliot Brown nabbed two tries apiece, all converted, as Grange-Hall finished with a perfect eight from eight.

Coach Marcus Hall said: "It was a great all-round performance by the whole team. With each performance getting better and better, the whole team are looking forward to their next game in the county cup when they host Cambridge."