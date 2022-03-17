Wisbech make league leaders Holt work hard for win

Wisbech face the camera at their game against Holt - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech put in a brave performance in their 35-17 loss to London Three Eastern Counties leaders Holt at Goldington Road.

Sam Anderson scored twice, with Kianoco Waisake also going over for Wisbech, but the visitors ran in five tries for a bonus-point win.

Holt opened the scoring with a try under the posts on 15 minutes, but the conversion was missed in windy conditions.

Wisbech rallied, with captain and fly-half Gerhard Wessels managing a half break before a long pass found Fijian veteran Waisake to beat three defenders and go over and level.

The visitors regained the lead with a second unconverted try two minutes later, but Wessels made another clever break to take Wisbech close, before flanker Anderson barged over from close range.

A penalty put Holt 13-10 up, but Wisbech responded with a kick to the corner and a lineout catch and drive, before Anderson bundled over again from a ruck.

Isaia Baro added the conversion this time to make it 17-13, but Holt closed to within a point on the stroke of half time with another penalty.

Some of Wisbech's seven Fijian players fly the flag - Credit: Wisbech RFC

And the visitors piled on the pressure in the second half, scoring two quick tries to turn the match on its head.

Wisbech would not lie down, with both sides playing some fantastic attacking rugby before Holt added a fifth converted try late on to complete the scoring.

Wessels took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award for a second success week and director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: "It was a game of two halves with the league leaders showing their class in the second half.

Wisbech's Sam Anderson, Gerhard Wessels and Kianono Waisake - Credit: Wisbech RFC

"Considering we lost 85-0 to Holt on the opening week, the boys showed bucketloads of pride and passion which earned the respect of the opposition and every spectator.

"The boys are disappointed and hurting, but they can hold their heads high. They put their bodies on the line and played their hearts out to the final whistle, you can't ask for more.

"In spite of the loss, the boys have ended their league season on a fantastic high, the whole club is immensely proud of their performance."

Wisbech Vets, captained by club stalwart Greg Brownlow, travel to Boston on Saturday (March 19, 2.30pm).



