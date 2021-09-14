Published: 12:57 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 1:00 PM September 14, 2021

Wisbech's Nathan Goodale on the charge against West Norfolk. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

A last-minute victory put Wisbech Rugby Club in good stead ahead of their opening league game.

The men in red claim local bragging rights over West Norfolk, who were denied thanks to a late penalty in the second half at Harecroft Road on Saturday.

West Norfolk started the brightest when they dominated possession and pinning Wisbech in their own half, before taking a 7-0 lead on 19 minutes.

Wisbech spurned several chances, and were made to pay when the visitors converted a penalty to take a 10-0 advantage heading into half-time.

But despite West Norfolk looking lively, the hosts found a way back into the game thanks to a 30-metre run from Josh Ferguson.

Wisbech in a scrum during their friendly with West Norfolk. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

You may also want to watch:

After collecting a pass from fly-half Ice Tunikula, Ferguson’s run allowed him to find prop Kerrie McMullen, who ran in unopposed for Wisbech’s first converted try for 10-7.

A setback then sparked Wisbech into a wave of attacking threat, starting off with a try from Wise Kainaco under the posts.

Sam Anderson competing in a lineout for Wisbech vs West Norfolk. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Ferguson stepped up to edge Wisbech into a 14-13 lead, and defended resolutely to stop a battling West Norfolk outfit.

The win was sealed when Ferguson kicked from a penalty to give the men in red a 17-13 victory.

Bradley Williams was named Round Table man of the match.

Bradley Williams was named Round Table man of the match for Wisbech vs West Norfolk. Here, Williams is pictured with head coach Gerhard Wessels. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech visit Holt in their opening match of the London 3 Eastern Counties League season this Saturday.

It was a contrast in fortunes for Wisbech’s wildcats squad who were beaten 29-17 by Thorney.

Wildcats were due to face a West Norfolk second XV, who were unable to field a team as Thorney stepped in at short notice.

Alex Spain, Shaun Hawthorn and Mindaugas Usatovas shone for Wisbech, while 18-year-old Nick Little also impressed in the defeat against strong opponents.

The Wisbech Round Table man of the match was shared by 18-year-olds George Overland and Jack Obey.

George Overland (left) and Jack Obey, both 18, were named joint men of the match for Wisbech Wildcats vs Thorney. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Club secretary Dave Dobson said: “Our thanks to both West Norfolk and Thorney RFC for two very good matches and giving over 80 players a welcome run out.

“It was a fantastic advertisement for the ‘Pitch Up for Rugby’, the RFU's national celebration of rugby’s return initiative.”

Training continues at Harecroft Road on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm. All players are welcome.