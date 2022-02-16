Wisbech deliver rampant win on league return
Leonard Veenendaal
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
Wisbech were in rampant form on their return to action with a 69-12 win over Thetford in the London 3 Eastern Counties League.
Jon Turner scored inside the first 90 seconds, before Sam Anderson converted to give Wisbech a 7-0 lead at Harecroft Road on Saturday.
Gerhard Wessels showed neat footwork and speed to beat two defenders before Turner added his second, before Nathaniel Humphreys scored.
Shane Vickers, James Napier and Solomon Prestidge extended the Men in Red’s advantage to 38-0, and continued their impressive display after half-time.
The hosts scored three further tries, and while Thetford found a foothold in the game, Napier completed the scoring.
Wisbech visit Norwich Union on February 19.
*Wisbech Under 14s earned a 42-19 win over Peterborough Lions last weekend, Ethan Richie and Elliot Brown getting on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, a mixture of the club’s under 9s and 10s Tigers and Wildcats played Sleaford RFC.