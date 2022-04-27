Wisbech Rugby Club hand out senior awards

Gerhard Wessels was players' player of the year for Wisbech RFC - Credit: Wisbech RFC

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual awards evening for senior players, officials and guests.

Club captain David Wadsley and Wildcats captain Olly Mackett handed out the prizes, after chairman Leonard Veenendaal thanked volunteers Dave Dobson, Simon Blackwell, Marcus Hall, Wadsley, Mackett and Solomon Prestidge for exceptional service.

Caroline Dobson received a special award for her years of dedication and support, before Luke Hare took the Chairman's Cup for assisting with coaching juniors.

Wadsley received an exceptional long playing service award, before Zac Lakey and Alex Spain received most improved player awards.

Gerhard Wessels and George Overland took the players' player awards, with Overland adding the most promising young player prize.

Raimondas Vinksna and Sean Hawthorne took club's player of the year awards, while Tracy Veenendaal was named clubperson of the year.

Wadsley said: "Due to Covid we missed the whole of the 2020-21 season and it was great to finally be back, which was reflected with a fantastic awards evening."

Mini and junior awards will be presented on May 8.