Wisbech Rugby Club hand out senior awards

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:15 PM April 27, 2022
Gerhard Wessels was players' player of the year for Wisbech RFC

Wisbech Rugby Club held their annual awards evening for senior players, officials and guests.

Club captain David Wadsley and Wildcats captain Olly Mackett handed out the prizes, after chairman Leonard Veenendaal thanked volunteers Dave Dobson, Simon Blackwell, Marcus Hall, Wadsley, Mackett and Solomon Prestidge for exceptional service.

Caroline Dobson received a special award for her years of dedication and support, before Luke Hare took the Chairman's Cup for assisting with coaching juniors.

Wadsley received an exceptional long playing service award, before Zac Lakey and Alex Spain received most improved player awards.

George Overland was players' player of the year for Wisbech Wildcats

Gerhard Wessels and George Overland took the players' player awards, with Overland adding the most promising young player prize.

Raimondas Vinksna and Sean Hawthorne took club's player of the year awards, while Tracy Veenendaal was named clubperson of the year.

Raimondas Vinksna was player of the year at Wisbech RFC

Wadsley said: "Due to Covid we missed the whole of the 2020-21 season and it was great to finally be back, which was reflected with a fantastic awards evening."

Tracy Veenendaal receives her clubperson of the year award at Wisbech RFC

Mini and junior awards will be presented on May 8.

