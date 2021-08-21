News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Rugby Club announce off-the-field line-up for new season

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:00 AM August 21, 2021   
Wisbech Rugby Club committee 2021-22

Wisbech Rugby Club announced its committee members and roles for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech Rugby Club have announced their committee ahead of the 2021-22 season. 

Members were confirmed after a delayed AGM, which was completed earlier this month.  

Leonard Veenendaal is chairperson, while Peter Turner will be president and Dave Dobson as secretary. 

David Wadsley was named as club captain, Tracy Veenendaal is club treasurer, Simon Blackwell will act as safeguarding and data officer, Marcus Hall will be the chair of age grade rugby and Lewis Mews as health and safety officer. 

Leonard Veenendaal Wisbech RUFC

Leonard Veenendaal will be chairperson at Wisbech Rugby Club. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Peter Turner Wisbech RUFC

Peter Turner will act as president for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

“They have kept the club going during two periods of lockdown and the limited reopenings, when much of what we would normally have done together was not possible,” Mr Veenendaal said. 

“I wish to mention Dave Dobson, Simon Blackwell, Marcus Hall, Dave Wadsley, Solomon Prestidge and Tracy Veenendaal. 

Simon Blackwell Wisbech RUFC

Simon Blackwell has been named as safeguarding and data officer at Wisbech Rugby Club. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

“They were all nominated in the national category for the ‘Resilience in Rugby Award’ of the RFU Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards 2021.” 

Dave Dobson Wisbech RUFC

Dave Dobson will be the secretary at Wisbech Rugby Club and also nominated in the 'Beyond Rugby Award’ of the RFU Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards 2021. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Mr Veenendaal also said Mr Dobson has been nominated in the national category ‘Beyond Rugby Award’ of the RFU Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards 2021. 

Wisbech will be part of the RFU’s Pitch Up and Play initiative when age grade rugby begins on September 5, and continue when West Norfolk RFC visit on September 11. 

David Wadsley Wisbech RUFC

David Wadsley was named as club captain. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Lewis Mews Wisbech RUFC

Lewis Mews will be the health and safety officer at Wisbech Rugby Club. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech’s senior squad face Cambridgeshire Police on August 25 before a friendly with Newmarket at Chapel Road on September 4. 

The club start their London 3 Eastern Counties League season at Holt on September 18. 

Marcus Hall Wisbech RUFC

Marcus Hall has been named as the chair of age grade rugby at Wisbech. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Tracy Veenendaal Wisbech RUFC

Tracy Veenendaal will be Wisbech Rugby Club treasurer for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech Wildcats begin their Eastern Counties 3 West at Haverhill on October 2, while a veterans team will play friendly fixtures. 

Josh Anderson Wisbech RUFC

Josh Anderson. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Sid James Wisbech RUFC

Sid James. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club


Rugby
Wisbech News

