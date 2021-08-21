Wisbech Rugby Club announce off-the-field line-up for new season
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
Wisbech Rugby Club have announced their committee ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Members were confirmed after a delayed AGM, which was completed earlier this month.
Leonard Veenendaal is chairperson, while Peter Turner will be president and Dave Dobson as secretary.
David Wadsley was named as club captain, Tracy Veenendaal is club treasurer, Simon Blackwell will act as safeguarding and data officer, Marcus Hall will be the chair of age grade rugby and Lewis Mews as health and safety officer.
“They have kept the club going during two periods of lockdown and the limited reopenings, when much of what we would normally have done together was not possible,” Mr Veenendaal said.
“I wish to mention Dave Dobson, Simon Blackwell, Marcus Hall, Dave Wadsley, Solomon Prestidge and Tracy Veenendaal.
“They were all nominated in the national category for the ‘Resilience in Rugby Award’ of the RFU Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards 2021.”
Most Read
- 1 Audi hits wooden rails and smashes into house
- 2 Death of five-week-old baby attacked by family dog was a 'tragic accident'
- 3 Blue singer Lee Ryan tells court he has ‘no money’ as he gets driving ban
- 4 'Integral' member giving lifeline to town's homeless leaves post
- 5 Five pallets of electrical goods stolen in service station lorry thefts
- 6 Parents rooting for Jody Cundy from hundreds of miles away
- 7 Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow
- 8 Vandals strike at former home of Patsy Brewin
- 9 MP’s anger at ‘inaccurate and misleading’ consultation on £300m incinerator
- 10 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
Mr Veenendaal also said Mr Dobson has been nominated in the national category ‘Beyond Rugby Award’ of the RFU Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards 2021.
Wisbech will be part of the RFU’s Pitch Up and Play initiative when age grade rugby begins on September 5, and continue when West Norfolk RFC visit on September 11.
Wisbech’s senior squad face Cambridgeshire Police on August 25 before a friendly with Newmarket at Chapel Road on September 4.
The club start their London 3 Eastern Counties League season at Holt on September 18.
Wisbech Wildcats begin their Eastern Counties 3 West at Haverhill on October 2, while a veterans team will play friendly fixtures.