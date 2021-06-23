Published: 6:30 AM June 23, 2021

Alfie Edgson, watched by professional partner Luke Goddard, fires in a fine iron shot at Heacham Manor. - Credit: Rushmer PR

Wisbech Grammar School pupil Alfie Edgson and professional partner Luke Goddard were just one point away from retaining their Searles PGA Spring Classic crown.

The duo played solidly for two days in the Stableford format competition at King's Lynn and Heacham Manor.

Edgson, 16, and Hendon-based Goddard opened with 44 points and kept on the front foot, having traded blows with Colchester-based professional Chris Cutchie and amateur partner Phil Clarke in the final group.

Edgson and Goddard faced a narrow deficit on the final tee, but hope was soon rekindled after Cutchie's poor drive.

But despite Goddard delivering a stunning nine-iron from over 190 yards, a birdie putt was enough forsix-handicapper Clarke and Cutchie to reach an overall tally of 87.

Goddard duly converted for an eagle, but he and Edgson, who won the title in north Norfolk in the 2019 event, were narrowly beaten.