News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Wisbech Grammar pupil Alfie second-best in PGA title defence

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM June 23, 2021   
Alfie Edgson – watched by pro partner Luke Goddard

Alfie Edgson, watched by professional partner Luke Goddard, fires in a fine iron shot at Heacham Manor. - Credit: Rushmer PR

Wisbech Grammar School pupil Alfie Edgson and professional partner Luke Goddard were just one point away from retaining their Searles PGA Spring Classic crown.

The duo played solidly for two days in the Stableford format competition at King's Lynn and Heacham Manor.

Edgson, 16, and Hendon-based Goddard opened with 44 points and kept on the front foot, having traded blows with Colchester-based professional Chris Cutchie and amateur partner Phil Clarke in the final group.

Edgson and Goddard faced a narrow deficit on the final tee, but hope was soon rekindled after Cutchie's poor drive.

But despite Goddard delivering a stunning nine-iron from over 190 yards, a birdie putt was enough forsix-handicapper Clarke and Cutchie to reach an overall tally of 87.

You may also want to watch:

Goddard duly converted for an eagle, but he and Edgson, who won the title in north Norfolk in the 2019 event, were narrowly beaten.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fenland Council loses fight to stop incinerator survey
  2. 2 Grandmother of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure
  3. 3 800 sign in 24 hours to close lake where Radek drowned 
  1. 4 Man in court after more than £656k of cannabis seized
  2. 5 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 
  3. 6 Fire crews free driver trapped in overturned lorry
  4. 7 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
  5. 8 14-year-old footballer's 'dream' comes true after securing England trial
  6. 9 Major youth football tournament cancelled for second year running
  7. 10 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
Wisbech Grammar School
Golf
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Warning signs at Bawsey Pits

Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Former Wisbech Grammar School pupil Joanna Rowe (pictured) who manages the day-to-day production of McLaren supercar engines 

Wisbech Grammar School

Former Fen pupil’s McLaren supercar work leads to national award

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The fatal crash happened on the B1101 Elm Road in March this morning (June 18).

Cambs Live

Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A major crash on the B1101 Elm Road in March happened this morning at around 6am

Cambs Live | Video

Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus