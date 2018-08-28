Rugby: Wisbech prop impresses on Cambs duty

Wisbech prop Michael Watts represented Cambridgeshire in their Eastern Counties Championship clash with Norfolk.

The match, played at Ely Rugby Club, ended in a 19-19 draw and loosehead Watts played the full 80 minutes of a thrilling contest.

Wisbech director of rugbby Leonard Veenendaal said: “I am delighted for Mikey and the whole club is very proud of his selection. His individual performance was outstanding.”

Wisbech under-12s joined forces with St Ives to play two friendlies.

The two squads were mixed to form two Barbarian teams, with five of the nine Wisbech players scoring tries in a strong showing.

The matches were played in a fantastic spirit, with strong tackles and sterling runs from both teams leading to good scores.

“Both teams were a credit to their respective clubs. Well done to all involved,” said a spokesperson.