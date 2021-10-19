Wildcats purring after convincing derby day victory
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
Wisbech Wildcats put in a performance to remember as they laid siege on their local rivals in the Eastern Counties League.
The Men in Red scored eight tries to beat March Bears 46-5 in Division Two West at Harecroft Road on Saturday.
After three unanswered tries, Wisbech continued to pressurise amid a mini comeback from the visitors to ram home five more tries, Jack Obey scoring a hat-trick.
Obey was one of several youngsters to shine for the hosts, including 18-year-old Luke Hare as well as veteran Skippy Parsons who won the Round Table man of the match award.
Head coach Gerhard Wessels said: “The boys went out there and they put our game on the park.
“They rode out some periods where we were under some heavy momentum from a spirited March side.”
Wildcats visit Newmarket 2nds on October 23, 3pm.
Wisbech’s first team beat Woodbridge 63-12 in the London 3 Division on Saturday, George Overland named man of the match on his debut.
They go to Fakenham this Saturday.
*Wisbech Rugby Club’s age group sides have welcomed new players as they have returned to action against the likes of Deeping, Stamford and St Ives.
If you’re interested in joining or for more details, email: wisbechrugby@outlook.com.