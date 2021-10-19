News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Wildcats purring after convincing derby day victory

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:59 PM October 19, 2021   
Wisbech Wildcats young stars vs March Bears

From left: Wisbech's 18-year-old stars Luke Hare, Jack Obey, Nick Little and Bailey Raven. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech Wildcats put in a performance to remember as they laid siege on their local rivals in the Eastern Counties League. 

The Men in Red scored eight tries to beat March Bears 46-5 in Division Two West at Harecroft Road on Saturday. 

After three unanswered tries, Wisbech continued to pressurise amid a mini comeback from the visitors to ram home five more tries, Jack Obey scoring a hat-trick. 

Obey was one of several youngsters to shine for the hosts, including 18-year-old Luke Hare as well as veteran Skippy Parsons who won the Round Table man of the match award. 

Wisbech Wildcats vs March Bears OCT 16 2021

Action from Wisbech Wildcats vs March Bears in the Eastern Counties League. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Head coach Gerhard Wessels said: “The boys went out there and they put our game on the park.  

“They rode out some periods where we were under some heavy momentum from a spirited March side.” 

Wildcats visit Newmarket 2nds on October 23, 3pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  2. 2 HMO or flats divide councils but what happens to rest of hotel?
  3. 3 Man found dead in March
  1. 4 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'
  2. 5 Every little helps for surprised shopper thanks to Tesco worker
  3. 6 Emporium takes business to next level
  4. 7 Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
  5. 8 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  6. 9 Family friends to cycle from Wales to Wisbech to create more happy memories
  7. 10 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k

Wisbech’s first team beat Woodbridge 63-12 in the London 3 Division on Saturday, George Overland named man of the match on his debut. 

George Overland Wisbech RFC

George Overland was named man of the match for Wisbech's first team in their league win over Woodbridge. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

They go to Fakenham this Saturday. 

*Wisbech Rugby Club’s age group sides have welcomed new players as they have returned to action against the likes of Deeping, Stamford and St Ives. 

If you’re interested in joining or for more details, email: wisbechrugby@outlook.com.  

Rugby
Wisbech News
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ventislav Torodov of Wisbech has been jailed for 14 years for raping and sexually abusing three children.

Cambs Live

Child rapist, 57, behind bars for sexually abusing three children

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hunt, of Uppingham, died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday October 8.

Cambs Live

Tributes paid to 'loving father and perfect son' killed in A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Stolen French bulldog, Cherry, has been reunited with her owner, Viv Joyce (pictured) at her Wisbech home.

Stolen French bulldog reunited with Wisbech owners 160 miles away

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon