Eleventh gold medal in a row for Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy

PUBLISHED: 11:51 15 March 2019

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy has won his 11th gold medal in a row. The para-cyclist claimed the title as Great Britain enjoyed a successful first day at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in the Netherlands. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy has won his 11th gold medal in a row.

The para-cyclist, who is originally from Walpole St Andrew, claimed the title as Great Britain enjoyed a successful first day at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in the Netherlands.

Cundy, who was awarded the Freedom of Wisbech in 2010, registered his 11th consecutive MC4 kilo world title in a time of 1:05.422, over a second clear of the silver medallist, Jozef Metelka, of Slovakia.

He said: “The time is still pretty reasonable, but I’ve set my standards higher than that.

“I’m happy to win a gold medal and a rainbow jersey, even if my face at the end didn’t suggest so.

“But that’s my 11th title in a row now, so it’s a good place to be in looking ahead to Tokyo next year.”

It follows his gold medal win, in March 2018, as part of Team GB at the para-cycling world championships which were held in Rio de Janeiro.

The 39-year-old won the men’s 1km time trial event on the opening day of the championships – claiming his 14th world title.

