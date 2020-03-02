HOCKEY: Positive Wisbech Town miss chance to claim first East Men's League win

The Wisbech Town mixed team before winning 4-0 against Blueharts. From back left: Danny Haynes, Jason Mallatt, Jason Esser, Bill Wom Garner, Jamie Hallatt, Issy Oldershaw-Ellis and Laura Overland. From front left: Joey Gomm, Katie Dunn, Georgie Dunn, Annie Bennett, Ellie Padmore, Sam Markille and Lee Punter. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

A positive Wisbech 1sts missed the chance to claim their first East Men's League win on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

The Fenland side drew 1-1 with Cambridge Nomads 1sts in Division One, having taken a second-half lead through a stunning Ben Tarratt strike.

Having defended well before the break, Nomads applied more pressure and snatched an equaliser three minutes from time, and could have been worse had Jason Esser not cleared off the line from a short corner.

In Division Four North West, Wisbech 2nds suffered a tough day at the office after a 3-0 home defeat to Louth 1sts.

An early breakaway goal caught a shell-shocked Wisbech off guard, but despite valiant goalkeeping from Bill Garner, a strike from open play sealed victory after the break.

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds leaped to top spot in Division Five North West as Elliott Peck's treble sealed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over rock-bottom Bourne Deeping 5ths.

Peck fired Wisbech in front in a tense first half, before relentless pressure paid off when the same player struck twice more after the interval.

Fin Murdoch notched a debut goal, with Jonathan Boyall showing no signs of fatigue to land the final blow in an impressive team performance.

What seemed a tough game proved just that as Wisbech 4ths lost 3-0 to Division Six North West (South) leaders Cambridge South 5ths.

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

A combination of illness and injury did not stand the visitors in good stead, with Wisbech only able to field 10 players.

A Cambridge goal on the stroke of half-time led to the visitors building attacks, but two more goals on the break left Wisbech empty-handed.

In the East Women's League, Wisbech 2nds thrashed Long Sutton 2nds to maintain their title push in Division Four North West (North).

Oliw Bolka and Emma Baker scored four apiece, with Alana Pritchard's brace, Lucy Prior, Lou Sandall and Sue Robinson doing the damage in a 13-0 win.

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds succumbed to a 4-0 reverse to Newmarket 4ths in Division Five North West (South), with Bobbi Muscat being dealt a knee injury early in the second half.

Two goals before half-time put the visitors in front, before further strikes inside the final 10 minutes sealed Wisbech's fate despite a brave display.

On Sunday, the mixed team beat Blueharts 4-0 at Wisbech Grammar School.

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town hockey club�s mixed team in action against Blueharts. Pictures: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: