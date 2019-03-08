Hockey: Wisbech men miss out, but women enjoy good wins

Action from the match between March and Wisbech seconds (pic Ian Carter) Archant

Wisbech Town's men paid the penalty as they lost 3-1 to Crostyx at the Olympic Park.

They fell behind after making a slow start, but good link-up play between Scott Welcher, Tom Jupp and Ben Tarratt helped them get a foothold.

Jonathan Shippey converted from the spot after a foul on Welcher to level, but Wisbech went down to nine men in the second half after two yellow cards.

And Crostyx took advantage with two more goals to claim the points and leave Wisbech, for whom Kevin Shippey was named man of the match, empty handed.

The thirds edged out Kettering by the odd goal in five, as Elliott Peck, Lee Peck and Josh Bowers linked well with Ryan Jackson, Carl Purvey and Olly Mitchell.

Elliott Peck fired the opener and Mike Lawrence deflected a short corner home to make it 2-0, before Kettering hit back from broken play.

Aiden Falcus produced some fantastic saves, while Nick Eggleton put in a big shift, and Lawrence found Mitchell to set up Peck for his second to make it 3-1.

With Wisbech down to nine men after the restart, the hosts won a penalty flick after Lee Peck's block on the line.

But man of the match Falcus pulled off a superb save and Wisbech defended a host of penalty corners before one deflected in. Mark Littlechild and Jackson marshalled the defence in the closing stages as Wisbech held on for the points.

The fourths beat St Neots 2-1, who arrived without a keeper, for their fifth straight win, thanks to a goal in each half from Brodie Ellis, who shared the man of the match award with Tim Bateman.

And the women romped to an 8-2 victory over Colchester as Laura Overland hit a hat-trick and Ellie Padmore (2), Hannah Strickle, Jo Gomm and Jane Peggs also netted.

Overland and Gomm shared the player of the match award for Wisbech, who climbed to third in the table.

The seconds beat March 3-0 in their derby, with Emma Baker firing home from the top of the D and adding a second aftr a good team move.

Good work by Louise Florence denied March a reply, with Baker setting up Sam Pritchard for the third goal as Izzy Gowler and Eva Miller shared the player of the match award.

The thirds beat Cambs South fifths 3-0, as debutant Rebecca Bradshaw slotted home an early opener.

Bradshaw teed up Andrea Eggleton for the second and player of the match Alana Pritchard added a superb solo effort in the second half, as Helen Pentelow kept a clean sheet.