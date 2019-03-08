Tennis: Wisbech adult members enjoy mini-court tournament

Wisbech Tennis Club held a tournament with a difference last week.

A group of 16 players took part in an adult doubles tournament on mini-courts, using smaller rackets and softer balls.

Matches were timed, so play was fast and furious with all pairs aiming to score as many points as possible during each of the seven rounds.

And scores were close with just one or two points deciding many games.

The ladies partnership of Wendy and Nicky were the eventual winners and in their match against second-placed Tom and Lucy there was just a one-point difference.

Players enjoyed a buffet in the clubhouse after the event.

Mini-Court tennis is proving popular at the club during Saturday afternoon social sessions.

If you would like to try tennis for the first time or are looking to return to the game, visit after 1.30pm on a Saturday, or see the website wisbechtennisclub.org.uk for further details.