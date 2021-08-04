Published: 5:05 PM August 4, 2021

Gary Freear scored 97 for Wisbech Town in their league victory over St Ives & Warboys. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Wisbech Town are closing in on a top two spot in Whiting & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League thanks to another convincing win.

After despatching Stamford Town by nine wickets, James Williams’ men continued their solid form with an eight-wicket win at home to St Ives & Warboys on Saturday.

The visitors posted a respectable 204-8 after the allotted 50 overs, but in reply, the evergreen Gary Freear shone once more.

Freear cracked 97, while opening partner Danny Haynes scored a half-century as Wisbech reached 207-2 with 20 overs to spare at Harecroft Road.

The wait for a win goes on for Wisbech 3rds after a narrow one-wicket defeat at Chippenham in Division One North, while the fourths beat Burwell & Exning 4ths by 107 runs in Division Four North.

March Town’s two-game winning streak came to an end despite being set a revised target at Cambridge St Giles.

After posting 277-6, the hosts were forced to defend a score of 124 as March had 25 overs to chase the winning total.

But despite Saranga Rajaguru’s 66 at number one, the Crows could only post 99-3 after seeing Zaheer Hussain score an impressive 102 for St Giles.

In CCA Senior League Division One, Matthew Vail and Kian Pooley notched three wickets apiece as March 2nds edged past Abington by 12 runs.

It was more straightforward for March 3rds as Ben Chapman’s 4-14 inspired his team to a seven-wicket success over Hemingford Park in Division Four North.

Wisbech maintained top spot in Division One of the Rutland League with a dramatic six-run win over Barnack on Sunday.

After scoring 167-7, three early wickets helped stifle Barnack’s progress towards the winning total, Brodie Ellis collecting 3-23 for Wisbech in a 28-over contest.

March’s Rutland League clash with City CC was cancelled, while the 2nds conceded their Fenland Trophy match with CSKA.

On August 7, Wisbech visit third-placed Histon, the 2nds host Orton Park in Whiting & Partners Division Three and the thirds entertain Sutton.

March welcome Eaton Socon to The Avenue as the 2nds travel to Royston.

Chatteris are back in action when Max Kelly’s first-team go to Needingworth in CCA Senior League Division One and the 2nds play Bluntisham 2nds at Fullers Cricket Ground in Division Three North.

On Sunday, Wisbech visit Burghley Park in the Rutland League as the 3rds go to St Ives & Warboys Development in the Ernie Wool Cup.

March host Market Deeping as their 2nds face Ramsey 2nds also in the Ernie Wool Cup, while Chatteris’ Fenland XI visit Khalsa.