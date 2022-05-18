Wisbech & King's Lynn Tang Soo Do students win 10 trophies

Wisbech and King's Lynn Tang Soo Do students holding their trophies - Credit: Wisbech and King's Lynn Tang Soo Do

Students from Wisbech and King’s Lynn brought home trophies from the 2022 World Tang Soo Do Association National Championship.

Eleven students from Wisbech and King’s Lynn Tang Soo Do martial arts club competed in the championship in Nottingham on April 30.

Over 350 competitors were at the event held at the David Ross sports centre.

The students won 10 trophies in over four categories; weapons, forms, sparring and team forms.

Instructor master, Donna Harvey, said: I’m so proud of all of my students, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to prepare for a competition like this.

“They are now all preparing for Regional Championship held in Wales in November.”

Sophia Stanton and Tracey-Kym Gooch have qualified to represent Great Britain at the World Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina in USA in June 2022.

If you’d like to join the club, visit the club’s Facebook page by searching @WisbechkingslynnTSD.