RUGBY: Wisbech juniors take away the positives after Ely battles

The Wisbech under 10s team.

Wisbech’s junior sides welcomed Ely to Harecroft Road on a gloomy Sunday morning (March 15).

The Wisbech under 11s team.

Wisbech's junior sides welcomed Ely to Harecroft Road on a gloomy Sunday morning (March 15). After a brief training session, the under 11s were quickly ready and raring to go.

The first match was very competitive, but Wisbech came out on top by winning clean ball and displaying excellent attacking play.

Jacob P was impressive in the rucks and tackles, while Joe was his usual high tempo and competitive self as Wisbech won the first match 3-2.

Ely put Wisbech under pressure early in the second match with fast-paced ball overwhelming the Wisbech defence, which saw the hosts 3-1 down at half-time.

The Wisbech under 7s team.

Wisbech took command in the second half to turn the match on its head, moving the ball wide and running into space effectively to score more tries.

Wyley cleared up a lot of loose balls as Thomas made several successful breaks and scored some great tries.

Our last-minute replacement Will also held his own, scoring a debut try and contributing well.

Coach Ben Wicks said: 'Thank you to Ely for lending us a player in each match, the fixture was played in fantastic spirit by both sides and all the supporters were great.

'One of the best performances of the season with all the players at the top of their game.'

The under 10s played two matches against Ely, resulting in a draw with Wisbech winning the first match and Ely the second match.

The first match consisted of two 15-minute halves, where in the first half Ely were leading 5-4.

It was a contest of attrition in the second half, but Wisbech were able to run in the tries to earn a comfortable 9-7 win.

The second match was only one half of fifteen minutes, and although the smaller Wisbech squad started to tire, they were still able to pressure Ely and put up a solid centre defence, as Ely ran out 5-3 winners.

Wisbech under 10s enjoyed their game at home, while also introducing the new procedure of washing their hands before and after matches and instead of shaking hands, using their elbows for greetings.

Both the Wisbech and Ely under 7s had enough players to make two teams from each club.

The teams played five close matches each, and there were elusive runners in all the teams who kept the defenders on their toes.

The Wisbech players combined well in attack, defence and all contributed with tags, passes, running and tries.

Coach Dave Dobson said: 'Thanks for the positive support from friends and family, and thanks to the Ely players and coaches for an enjoyable morning.'

Wisbech under 16s made the short journey down the A47 to take on Peterborough.

Unfortunately, Peterborough were unable to field a recognised front row, leading to unconditional scrums, which did not favour Wisbech.

The visitors quickly found themselves three points down, before easing their way back into the match which led to a great break and try from Ethan Jones.

Jacob Gent added the conversion to hand Wisbech a 7-0 lead.

Wisbech took their foot of the gas with uncharacteristic errors, allowing Peterborough to hit back with two tries in quick succession just before half-time

The Wisbech forward pack took control of the second half, reflecting their power through the uncontested scrums before they scored two further tries through Harvey King and Carlo Giglio.

With the game hanging in the balance as Wisbech pressed for the winner, the referee blew the whistle to end the game 21-20 to Peterborough.

Wisbech coaches Paul Lewis and Martin Grieve both agreed the absence of competitive scrums took away an important part of their game plan.

However, they were happy the boys got valuable game time and praised the squad's efforts to play away again and lose by just one point.

